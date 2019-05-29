×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mane flattered by Real Madrid links but 'very happy' at Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
118   //    29 May 2019, 18:02 IST
mane-cropped
Liverpool star Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane acknowledged it is a pleasure to be linked with Real Madrid, but insisted he is "very happy" at Liverpool and in no rush to leave.

Liverpool signed Mane from Southampton in 2016 for a reported £34million and he has been a key figure for the Reds ever since.

The Senegal forward scored 23 goals across his first two Premier League seasons at the club, before stepping things up a notch and netting 22 in the 2018-19 campaign, making him the division's joint top-scorer with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reds team-mate Mohamed Salah.

Mane's link-up with Salah and Roberto Firmino has been a major reason why Liverpool, who narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City earlier this month, have reached back-to-back Champions League finals.

His emergence as one of the Premier League's best players has unsurprisingly seen him linked with moves and Madrid are said to be particularly keen, but Mane maintained he is content at Anfield.

"This is part of football, so we have to deal with it," he told reporters of the transfer rumours.

"For me, the more important thing is that I am with Liverpool and I am very happy here, and I am preparing for one of the club's biggest games. Let's focus on this first, and on winning it.

"It's always a pleasure for this kind of team to want you, but Liverpool, don't forget, we beat big teams."

Liverpool will face Tottenham in European football's showpiece match on Saturday at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Mane ready for Madrid move - Romeu
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid want €150 million Barcelona target who likes the Galacticos, Isco to Tottenham is a real possibility and more Premier League transfer news, May 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Zinedine Zidane insists on signing Liverpool star in the summer 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer €200 million for 2 Manchester United superstars, Liverpool keen on signing Real Madrid target and more Premier League transfer news: April 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos to target Liverpool defender as a replacement for Sergio Ramos
RELATED STORY
Liverpool willing to sell superstar for €170 million, Real Madrid close to completing third signing and more: Premier League transfer news - April 15, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid offer €30 million plus Asensio for Liverpool star but the Reds will only sell on one condition and more EPL Transfer News: April 24, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Liverpool transfer targets 2019| Real Madrid to offer Varane to get Mane | De Ligt to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Barcelona to hurt Real Madrid with signing of Liverpool superstar in exchange for Coutinho, Madrid target set to sign new deal and more – April 21, 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid make Liverpool star their top summer target
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us