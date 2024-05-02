Four reasons why Manchester City winning the Premier League this season might not be a fate accomplished

The potential for Manchester City to secure another Premier League title is becoming increasingly apparent as they secured a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday. A three-horse title race has suddenly become a two-horse title race after Liverpool dropped points in their last two matches, paving the way for Arsenal and Manchester City to extend their lead on the Premier League table.

As things stand, Pep Guardiola’s men are huge favorites to lift the Premier League title this season, as they are four points ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and one point behind Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal while playing one game fewer.

While many football fans may believe that the title race is in Manchester City’s favor, we will show you four reasons why Manchester City winning the Premier League this season might not be guaranteed.

Manchester City looks quite tired

After City’s quest for a consecutive Champions League triumph was halted by Real Madrid, who secured a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win, the Cityzens looked jaded physically and mentally, which was evident in their narrow 1-0 victory against Chelsea in the semifinals of the FA Cup and their sloppy display against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, where they won 2-0.

Even though Manchester City saw off Forest today at the City Ground, the Tricky Trees had a stronger first half. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men should have taken the lead at some point in the game if not for Chris Wood, who squandered a host of glorious chances.

Kyle Walker seems to have run out of steam as he struggles to keep up the blistering pace of Ola Aina and Hudson Odoi in the match against Nottingham Forest.

The grueling fixtures seem to have taken a significant toll on the players. After the 3-3 draw against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal, Rodri said:

"I do need a rest; let's see how we deal with the situation, Sometimes I need to adjust but it is what it is."

While Manchester City may be the masters of run-in, fatigue could impact the overall performance of the players, which could spell disaster for them.

Pep Guardiola is yet to play his bogey team in the Premier League away from home this season

Ever since Guardiola became Manchester City’s manager, one of the teams that has proved to be a stone in his shoe is Tottenham Hotspur, especially away from home. In fact, it was the Spurs that handed him his first Premier League defeat at White Hart Lane, which is now Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The only time Manchester City had beaten Spurs away from home in the Premier League was when they played their home games at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have failed to score a goal at the stadium in the Premier League, let alone secure a win. In fact, they hadn’t scored in all competitions until they met in the FA Cup this season, where they got the better off them with a 0-1 victory.

While City might have ended their hoodoo at the stadium by knocking them out of the FA Cup, their penultimate Premier League game of the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could stall their title chase as their record there still reads one goal in six matches.

Injury Concerns

While Manchester City may have an in-depth squad, some of their key players have been affected by injuries of late, exacerbating their fitness issues. Ederson became the latest Manchester City injury concern as he was replaced before the interval with Stefan Ortega in their clash with Nottingham Forest after he collided with Willy Boly.

However, before Ederson's latest injury and Haaland's much-anticipated return, the greatest team news story of the day from a Cityzen viewpoint at Forest was Foden's absence. Phil Foden has arguably been City’s best player so far, as he has propelled his side to a series of crucial wins, including his recent hat-tricks against Brentford and Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old couldn’t make the trip to the City Ground on Sunday due to illness, as well as Ruben Dias. While Phil Foden and Ruben Dias could be back ahead of their Premier League clash with Wolves, according to Evening Standard, the prospect of other key players getting injured is certainly on the cards due to fatigue.

This could spell disaster for them in their remaining Premier League fixtures.

No team has ever won four Premier League titles in a row

In the history of English football, no team has ever won four league titles consecutively. Three consecutive league titles is the maximum for teams within and before the Premier League era. Before Manchester City, Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United were the only teams to win three league titles in a row.

Of course, Manchester City will be keen to be the first team to win four league titles in a row. Speaking of how the Cityzens are eager to make history in English football, Foden told Daily Mail:

‘’We know if we win the Premier League this time, we will have done something new. It’s something we have our eyes on. Every time we put our boots on at the training ground, that saying is there on the wall. ‘It says: Nobody has won four Premier Leagues in a row…yet. We want to put ourselves in history. Every day I sit and look at that slogan and I think: Why not?’’

While the thought of being the first team in English football to win four league titles in a row would galvanize Pep Guardiola’s boys, it could also mount pressure.