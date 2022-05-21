FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 38 | FPL Tips

We enter the last-chance salon of an exhausting yet enthralling FPL season, with the final gameweek set to take place on Sunday, May 22. Gameweek 37 was another crucial Double Gameweek at the fag end of the season that saw the fortunes of many FPL managers change. Those who backed Richarlison and the Leicester attackers, James Maddison in particular, were rewarded.

Despite an extra transfer to bring Timothy Castagne in for Aymeric Laporte and changing the captaincy from Richarlison to Philippe Coutinho, I managed to have a good gameweek, avoiding a red arrow. Hauls from Joel Matip, Harvey Barnes, and Ollie Watkins helped me with that.

The final gameweek of an FPL season is a spectacle in its own right, with managers frantically tracking updates from ten different matches at the same time. We can say the same about this season's GW 38, with plenty to be decided on the title race, the European spots, and the relegation battle.

The in-form Son Heung-Min, Jarrod Bowen, and Kevin De Bruyne are the top three transferred-in players heading into the gameweek.

Whatever moves they elect to make, FPL managers should ensure they do so ahead of the Gameweek 38 deadline on Sunday at 02:00 PM BST.

Gameweek 38 Deadline: Sunday, May 22, at 02:30 PM (BST)/ 07:00 PM (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 38 Fixtures

Gameweek 38 sees all ten matches kick off at 04:00 PM BST. Among the most important of them are Liverpool and Manchester City's home fixtures against Wolves and Aston Villa, respectively. Spurs need a point away at Norwich to secure themselves a Champions-League spot.

Leeds and Burnley are separated only by goal difference, and the Clarets will remain safe if they manage to win or match Leeds' result. They face Brentford and Newcastle, respectively.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here's the suggested FPL team before the Free Hit in Gameweek 37:

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa (WOL) (£5.2 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.1million)

Defenders: Reece James (CHE) (£6.3 million), Joel Matip (LIV) (£5.1 million), Daniel Amartey (LEI) (£3.9 million), Timothy Castagne (LEI) (£5.3 million), and Conor Coady (WOL) (£4.7 million)

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling (MCI) (£10.5 million), Mason Mount (CHE) (£7.6 million), Philippe Coutinho (AVL) (£7.1 million), Harvey Barnes (LEI) (£6.5 million), and Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£6.7 million)

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£12.5 million), Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£7.4 million), and Richarlison (EVE) (£7.6 million)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Philippe Coutinho/ Richarlison

GW 37 Average score: 43

GW 37 Transfers made: 3

Points Scored (- hits): 84 (-8): 76

Overall Points: 2459

Overall Rank: 71,039

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £2.1 million

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

Can Dejan Kulusevski add to his twelve attacking returns against Norwich?

1) Philippe Coutinho (AVL) (£7.1 million) - OUT | Dejan Kulusevski (TOT) (MID) (£6.3 million) - IN

2) Conor Coady (WOL) (£4.7 million) - OUT | Andrew Robertson (LIV) (DEF) (£7.3 million) - IN

I haven't had the best of times on the final day despite all the excitement that surrounds it. Considering the improbable revival I've had in the last two gameweeks, I'm keen not to give that up by doing something too funky and am going with two relatively safer punts for Gameweek 38.

I haven't had Dejan Kuluseveski in my team all season, but bringing him in for an away match against one of the league's worst defenses isn't bad. He's set to start ahead of Lucas Moura on the right-wing and should be very involved in most Spurs attacks. While I'd have liked to have Son, I feel having Kane and Kulusevski should cover him.

Given the uncertainty over Liverpool's front three, I'm playing it safe by targeting their backline and doubling up with Andrew Robertson. He was rested for their midweek clash against Aston Villa and seems set to start in their all-important match against Wolves. He should contribute both attacking and defensive returns.

I aim to stick with just the two transfers for now, but if I am to make a third, taking Raheem Sterling out for a cheaper City teammate or a Liverpool midfielder seems most likely.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 38

Gameweek 38 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs CHE (A), Ollie Watkins (FWD) vs MCI (A), Richarlison (FWD) vs ARS (A), Daniel Amartey (DEF) vs SOU (H)

While I am thinking about what it could've been if I had captained Richarlison or transferred James Maddison last week, I'm pleased with the position I find myself in. If I manage to not lose too much rank, this will be my best FPL finish.

I haven't made a change in goal and am keeping Jose Sa as my goalkeeper. Ben Foster will deputize if John Ruddy gets another start. Matip and Robertson have a good chance to keep a clean sheet against a goal-shy Wolves attack. Timothy Castagne is a bit of a differential selection. I'm hoping he gets an attacking return against Southampton.

Reece James, however, is the most attractive FPL defender against a leaky Watford defense.

In midfield, Mason Mount should start after a midweek benching. Raheem Sterling is less assured of a start but his recent form could see Pep giving him the nod for this crucial game.

Bukayo Saka, Dejan Kulusevski, and Harvey Barnes are the other three FPL midfielders on my team. Barnes was on fire against Watford last Sunday, and should he start, he is capable of producing another double-digit haul against the Saints.

Harry Kane is the lone striker for this gameweek, with both Watkins and Richarlison having unfavorable fixtures.

Gameweek 38 - FPL Captaincy

There are various captaincy options to consider for Gameweek 38, including the rather differential selections of Reece James and Dejan Kulusevski. However, I'm leaning toward the more reliable Harry Kane in a must-win encounter for Spurs. He should continue taking penalties despite Son's bid for the Golden Boot, and his excellent form in away matches makes him a good captaincy option.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 38 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Jose Sa (WOL) vs LIV (A)

DEF: Reece James (CHE) vs WAT (H), Timothy Castagne (LEI) vs SOU (H), Andrew Robertson (LIV) vs WOL (H), and Joel Matip (LIV) vs WOL (H)

MID: Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs EVE (H), Dejan Kuluseveski (TOT) vs NOR (A), Harvey Barnes (LEI) vs SOU (H), Mason Mount (MID) vs WAT (H), and Raheem Sterling (MCI) vs AVL (H)

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs NOR (A)

Formation: 4-5-1

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs CHE (A), 1st Sub: Ollie Watkins (FWD) vs MCI (A), 2nd Sub: Richarlison (FWD) vs ARS (A), 3rd Sub: Daniel Amartey (DEF) vs SOU (H)

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 2

Points Hits taken (if any): - 4

Captain: Harry Kane | VC: Mason Mount

