FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 37 | FPL Tips

We're down to the last two Gameweeks of this FPL season, and DGW 37's fixtures should prove to be a deciding factor both in the title race and in determining the FPL managers' final ranks.

GW 36 was a very high-scoring one, with Erling Haaland punishing his doubters, netting four goals in a 21-point haul against Wolves. Mohamed Salah also returned a double-digit haul against Spurs.

I had a stellar GW 36 after captaining Haaland, with Nicolas Jackson's 16-point haul against West Ham also helping.

GW 37 is a DGW, with Spurs, Manchester City, Newcastle, Chelsea, Brighton, and Manchester United the six teams that are playing twice.

Consequently, Erling Haaland, Nicolas Jackson, and Anthony Gordon are the most transferred-in players, with Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke being shipped out to accommodate them.

Whatever your moves, ensure your team is locked in ahead of the DGW 37 FPL deadline on Saturday morning BST.

Gameweek 37 Deadline: 11:00 am (BST)/ 03:30 pm (IST) on Saturday, May 11.

FPL Gameweek 37 Fixtures

DGW 37 kicks off with Manchester City's trip to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon to take on Fulham. Spurs and Burnley face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later in the day.

Arsenal take on Manchester United in the only fixture on Sunday evening, with Aston Villa and Liverpool clashing at Villa Park on Monday night.

'The Double' fixtures begin with Spurs' home meeting with Manchester City and it concludes with an Old Trafford contest between Manchester United and Newcastle on Wednesday night.

FPL Team Suggested for Previous GW

Here's the suggested team for the previous GW:

Goalkeepers: Neto (BOU) (£4.6 m) and Martin Dubravka (NEW) (£4.2 m)

Defenders: Joskvo Gvardiol (MCI) (£4.9 m), Rayan Ait-Nouri (WOL) (£4.7 m), Marc Cucurella (CHE) (£4.8 m), Alfie Doughty (LUT) (£4.3 m), and Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) (£4.0 m).

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) (£10.5 m), Anthony Gordon (NEW) (£6.2 m), Cole Palmer (CHE) (£6.0 m), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£9.9 m), and Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) (£4.9 m)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (MCI) (£14.2 m), Alexander Isak (NEW) (£8.1 m), and Nicolas Jackson (CHE) (£6.9 m)

GW 36 Transfers Made: 1.

Points scored (-hits): 104 (-0): 104

Overall Points: 2233

Overall Rank: 2,81,744

Free Transfers Available: 1

Transfers

1) Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) (DEF) (£4.0 m) - OUT | Pedro Porro (TOT) (DEF) (£5.8 m) - IN

With Jan Paul van Hecke out injured, I need a replacement defender and with 10 of my starters all having two fixtures in the GW, I'm looking to Pedro Porro to take up the 11th slot and finish the season on a high.

The Spurs right-back hasn't been returning much in the last few GWs, coinciding with the side's poor form.

However, with DGW 37 and a game away against Sheffield United to come, Spurs could make a late surge, which could mean FPL returns for Pedro Porro, especially with Maddison's reduced minutes increasing Porro's set piece duties.

Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 37

Gameweek 37 Bench: Neto (BOU) vs BRE (H), Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) vs ARS (H), NEW (H), Rayan Ait-Nouri (WOL) vs CRY (H), Alfie Doughty (WOL) vs WHU (A).

After another solid GW 36 and a second successive green arrow, I'm looking to keep the momentum going with a team full of doublers in DGW 37.

I have three tripleups and one double up making up my DGW 37 starting XI, with Spurs the team having two players.

Son Heung-Min and Pedro Porro have gone through a rough patch, but home fixtures against Burnley and Manchester City will give their FPL owners plenty of confidence.

Backing Newcastle has given me plenty of joy in the last few GWs, and I'm looking forward to them doing well in DGW 37 as well.

While there is a slight concern that Martin Dubravka could lose his spot to Nick Pope in one of the two fixtures, I'm not sure about taking a hit to replace him.

Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak, meanwhile, are in terrific form, and they should keep it going against two leaky defenses.

I've also tripled up on Manchester City and Chelsea and Cole Palmer, Erling Haaland, and the in-form Nicolas Jackson pretty much pick themselves.

Kevin de Bruyne over Phil Foden is my main differential selection and I'm banking on the Belgian to finish his season strongly, just like he did a couple of seasons ago.

I've also backed the left backs of both teams to come good, and so far, Joskvo Gvardiol has been brilliant, while Marc Cucurella also returned a clean sheet last week.

All in all, I'm pretty confident of a green arrow this week, but the extent of it hinges on my captaincy decision as I'm playing my Triple Captain chip this time.

Gameweek 37 - FPL Captaincy

FPL Captaincy in DGW 37 is of utmost importance as I'll be playing the Triple Captain chip this week.

While Erling Haaland seems like the obvious choice after his thundering four-goal haul against Wolves last week, I'm keen to go differential to maximize the power of this chip and am leaning towards Son Heung-Min.

The Tottenham captain has a great record against both Burnley and Manchester City and at home, he'll lead this Spurs side's charge to finish this season on a high after suffering four successive defeats.

He's a clinical finisher, is on penalties, and is likely to be their main man up front for these two matches with Richarlison potentially injured.

While this could very well go wrong if Haaland hauls and Son doesn't, I'm backing him to deliver a differential haul to further propel me up the rankings.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 37 - Summary

Starting XI

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka (NEW) vs BHA (H), MUN (A).

Defenders: Joskvo Gvardiol (MCI) vs FUL (A), TOT (A), Pedro Porro (TOT) vs BUR (H), MCI (H), and Marc Cucurella (CHE) vs NFO (A), BHA (A).

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) vs FUL (A), TOT (A), Anthony Gordon (NEW) vs BHA (H), MUN (A), Cole Palmer (CHE) vs NFO (A), BHA (A), and Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs BUR (H), MCI (H).

Forwards: Alexander Isak (NEW) vs BHA (H), MUN (A), Erling Haaland (MCI) vs FUL (A), TOT (A), and Nicolas Jackson (CHE) vs NFO (A), BHA (A).

Bench: GK - Neto (BOU) vs BRE (H), 1st Sub: Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) vs ARS (H), NEW (H), 2nd Sub: Rayan Ait-Nouri (WOL) vs CRY (H), 3rd Sub: Alfie Doughty (WOL) vs WHU (A).

Chips Activated: Triple Captain

Point Hits Taken: Nil.

Captain: Son Heung-Min. | Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland.