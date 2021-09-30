FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 7 | FPL Tips

The Premier League heads into the final FPL Gameweek before the second international break of the season. Gameweek 7 was a huge talking point even before the start of the season.

With a massive fixture swing for many teams, it was a popular Wildcard time for FPL managers. Chelsea's FPL assets were the most popular picks, with Marcos Alonso (DEF) (CHE) (£5.9 million) and Romelu Lukaku among the top transfers.

Meanwhile, Gameweek 6 was a low-scoring one, the first of the season, with an average of 43 FPL points. I gained a green arrow with a GW haul of 48 FPL points. But I missed the opportunity to go even higher due to some poor benching and captaincy decisions. I gave the armband to Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool's 3-3 draw against Brentford. However, hauls from Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Sarr, Raul Jimenez, Michail Antonio and Sergio Reguilon helped me get to a decent total.

We're six Gameweeks into the season, and that's a fair amount of information for FPL managers to assess. FPL managers should be busy tinkering with their teams until the deadline, with plenty to consider before making the required changes. They should remember to make their transfers ahead of the Gameweek 7 deadline on Saturday afternoon BST, though.

Gameweek 7 Deadline: Saturday, 2nd October, at 11:00 AM (British Summer Time) / 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 7 Fixtures

Gameweek 7 begins with an Old Trafford meeting between Manchester United and Everton on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea go up against Southampton at Stamford Bridge in one of four 03:00 PM BST kick-offs. Arsenal travel to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton later in the day.

Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa in one of three 02:00 PM BST matches on Sunday. The Gameweek will conclude with a marquee clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 6.

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 6:

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez (BHA) (£4.5 million) and Daniel Bachmann (WAT) (£4.5 million).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.5 million), Tino Livramento (SOU) (£4.1 million), Luke Shaw (MUN) (£5.5 million), Sergio Reguilon (TOT) (£5.1 million), and Marcal (WOL) (£4.6 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.5 million), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (£11.9 million), Diogo Jota (LIV) (£7.6 million), Ismaila Sarr (WAT) (£6.1 million), and Dele Alli (TOT) (£6.5 million).

Forwards: Raul Jimenez (WOL) (£7.4 million), Michail Antonio (WHU) (£7.7 million), and Michael Obafemi (SOU) (£4.5 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Trent Alexander-Arnold/ Mohamed Salah.

GW 6 Average score: 43.

GW 6 Transfers made: 0.

Points Scored (- hits): 48 (-0): 48.

Overall Points: 386.

Overall Rank: 914870.

Free Transfers available: 2.

Money Remaining: £0.0 million

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing) and not their market values.

FPL Transfers

Matt Ritchie will look to come good in GW 7. (Image Courtesy: premierleague.com)

1) Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.5 million) - OUT | Matt Ritchie (NEW) (DEF) (£5 million) - IN.

2) Diogo Jota (LIV) (£7.6 million) - OUT | Son Heung-Min (TOT) (MID) (£10 million) - IN.

I plan to Wildcard in GW 8, so I essentially have a free pass to take a punt in Gameweek 7. My initial transfer plan involved taking Bruno Fernandes out, and I considered bringing Jamie Vardy in. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury has complicated things, and made it difficult to bring a premium forward without taking a hit. As a result, I've settled with the following transfers for this GW, and am happy that I can do this without taking a -4.

I've consciously made a decision not to go for Chelsea FPL assets this week. I think the Southampton game may not be easy for them. And due to the unpredictability of their starting XI, I don't want to waste my moves on FPL assets that then get benched.

Son Heung-Min is a choice made by the Spurs fan in me, and I dearly hope it works this GW. Aston Villa have defended well in the last two Gameweeks, but more importantly, Spurs have been poor going forward.

Nuno Espirito Santo should put out a side that plays more attacking football, and Son should be at the heart of it. He's on set-pieces, and has been their biggest goal threat so far, and is a decent punt for GW 7.

I don't know what I'm expecting from Matt Ritchie, to be completely honest. He has been the chief creative force for a struggling Newcastle side, and could be on penalties in Callum Wilson's absence.

While he isn't likely to keep a shutout away to Wolves, he could deliver on his underlying stats and pick up some attacking returns. I'm not sure if that's enough to pick him over Coufal (WHU) (£5 million) and Tierney (ARS) (£4.9 million), but I feel he has something to offer this GW.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 7

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 7.

Gameweek 7 Bench: Daniel Bachmann (GK) vs LEE (A), Dele Alli (MID) vs AVL (H), Tino Livramento (DEF) vs CHE (A), and Michael Obafemi (FWD) vs CHE (A).

This team resembles a Two premium + Son template team from the start of the season with no Trent Alexander-Arnold. With the number of injuries and benchings around, I'm pretty happy I've fielded a fully fit team + two subs without taking a hit.

Luke Shaw is the only concern, and if he doesn't start, I'll have the misfiring Dele Alli come in for him. Alli is one player who hasn't worked for me over the first six GWs, and he's certainly going out on my Wildcard. Bruno Fernandes was unlucky not to return last GW, so he'll be motivated to do well against Everton.

I've gone for Robert Sanchez in goal, with Daniel Bachmann possibly out for another week. Matt Ritchie and Marcal are two defenders who take each other on this Gameweek. With Raul Jimenez also in my team, there isn't an ideal result that involves all three of them returning FPL points, but it's a risk I'm willing to take.

Sergio Reguilon and Son are my two playing Tottenham assets from this match. I feel Spurs will bounce back strongly ,and am hoping for some differential FPL points from the two.

Mo Salah, Michail Antonio and Ismaila Sarr are the remaining three players on my team. While Salah could get some FPL returns against City, it's not going to be easy to breach their solid defence. Antonio and Sarr, though, are in great form, and have the right fixtures to thrive,

Overall, I feel my FPL team is in a better position than most others ahead of this Gameweek. I'm hoping to move up the leaderboard before my GW 8 Wildcard.

Gameweek 7 - FPL Captaincy

Can Son lead Spurs' fightback?

While I initially considered Ismaila Sarr and Michail Antonio for captaincy, I've decided to go with the premium FPL option in Son. While Spurs haven't registered good numbers, they're bound to improve soon. Son is a lethal finisher, and he could walk away with some returns from this match.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 7 - Summary

Raul Jimenez (left) will look for a good GW.

Starting XI:

GK - Robert Sanchez (GK) vs ARS (H).

DEF - Matt Ritchie (NEW) vs WOL (A), Fernando Marcal (WOL) vs NEW (H), Luke Shaw (MUN) vs EVE (H), and Sergio Reguilon (TOT) vs AVL (H).

MID - Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs MCI (H), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) vs EVE (H), Ismaila Sarr (WAT) vs LEE (A), and Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs AVL (H).

FWD - Raul Jimenez (WOL) vs NEW (H) and Michail Antonio (WHU) vs BRE (H).

Formation: 4-4-2.

Bench: GK - Daniel Bachmann (GK) vs LEE (A), 1st Sub: Dele Alli (MID) vs AVL (H), 2nd Sub: Tino Livramento (DEF) vs CHE (A); 3rd Sub: Michael Obafemi (FWD) vs CHE (A).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 2.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Son Heung-Min | VC: Mohamed Salah

