Frank Lampard and Chelsea mean business after securing early Champions League qualification

Frank Lampard and his high-flying Chelsea are currently lighting up the UEFA Champions League. On Tuesday, the Blues made Stade Rennes their latest victims by coasting to a 2-1 win away from home.

Chelsea have been ruthless in the elite European competition this season and are currently joint top of Group E with 10 points, alongside Sevilla. They have also scored nine goals and conceded just once.

The Blues’ latest win against Rennes was not their best performance, but it showed that this team is not here to play around. They may be far from favorites to win Europe’s premier club competition, but they mean business.

A performance of character from the Blues

On a day when things got tough, Frank Lampard’s men had to dig deep and demonstrate their resolve and character to snatch the win.

When Callum Hudson-Odoi opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, it looked like it was going to be one of the usual goal-fests for the Blues. However, Rennes fought their way back and deservedly equalized through Sehrou Guirassy with five minutes to go.

With the game heading towards a draw, Olivier Giroud came up big for the Blues, scoring what proved to be the winner in the 91st minute.

Having not lost in their last 14 games in all competitions before Tuesday, Chelsea were really tested by Rennes. It was one of those nights where the game could have been won by either side.

What is clear, though, is that Lampard and his Chelsea side are ready to take on the rest of Europe. Qualifying for the Round of 16 may have been expected, but to do it with two games to spare is a marvelous feat.

Chelsea mean business in the UEFA Champions League

In the aftermath of the game, Lampard rightly praised the attitude of his team and saluted the fighting spirit that his players demonstrated after conceding the equaliser.

The Chelsea boss told Chelseafc.com after the game:

“I’m very happy to qualify with two games to spare. We want to try and top the group, but it was a really tough match for us. Rennes are an underrated team. We played well for big spells and it was a tough, hard-fought win for us.”

“We played really well in the first half-hour. The attitude of the players during tough times, a lot of defending against a big, physical team, and then the reaction after their goal. Our desire to try and score a winner, when we knew a draw wasn’t the worst result, made really happy. It shows the strength of the group. It has to continue.

He added:

“The players that came on and made an impact and helped us win the game. That also strengthens the group as a whole.”

Chelsea have qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League but the top spot in the group is still up for grabs.

Irrespective of how it ends though, the Blues have proven that they mean business and will be tough opponents for any side in the Round of 16.