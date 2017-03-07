Frank Lampard says Sergio Aguero is the best striker he has played with

The former Chelsea midfielder calls Aguero an out-and-out goalscorer and lethal around the box.

by nishant.jayaram News 07 Mar 2017, 13:35 IST

Lampard and Aguero played together for Manchester City in the 2014-15 season

What’s the story?

Former Chelsea and Manchester City midfielder, Frank Lampard, has called Sergio Aguero the best striker he has played alongside. He lavished praise on his former team-mate and placed him ahead of his former Chelsea team-mate, Didier Drogba.

Also Read: Where do Manchester City and Sergio Aguero go from here?

Lampard regards Aguero highly and calls him a lethal player around the box, “Didier Drogba I always rave about because he was an all round striker, gave you everything, but in terms of an out-and-out goalscorer and a finisher, Aguero is the best I played with. He can be quiet for a lot of the game and then he’ll score. He scores winning goals, he can score any kind of goal. Around the box he is lethal, he’s sharp. I like him,” said Lampard to Sky Sports.

The context

Aguero hasn’t had the impact that he had in previous season this year under Pep Guardiola, and also briefly lost his place to new signing Gabriel Jesus earlier this year. There were rumours earlier in the season linking the Argentine striker with a move away from the Etihad, but Guardiola brushed aside such talk and said that the Argentinian is an important player for the team.

The heart of the matter

The former English midfielder shared a dressing room with Aguero during his one-year spell with the Citizens in the 2014-15 season after moving to the club from Chelsea. The Argentinian striker’s future at Manchester City was uncertain after Guardiola benched him, but the striker has bounced back and adapted to the former Barcelona manager’s tactics.

Also Read: 10 things you need to know about Sergio Aguero

Lampard applauded Aguero for having altered his playing style to suit the tactics imposed by the new manager. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Chelsea man said that Aguero has improved over the course of the season and looks hungrier than ever to prove that he has still got it.

(Video Courtesy: DaniStudio10 HD YouTube Channel)

What’s next?

Aguero, in all probability, will continue to start for Manchester City as Gabriel Jesus is out injured with a broken metatarsal and will mostly be out for the season. Manchester City are hot on the heels of 2nd placed Tottenham, just a point behind the London club with a game in hand.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The Argentian striker is certainly one of the greatest strikers to play in the Premier League and has one of the most enviable goalscoring records. Aguero will be one player who still has a lot to offer for the Manchester City team and will be an important player for them this season and the future.