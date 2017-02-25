Where do Manchester City and Sergio Aguero go from here?

The result against Monaco is guaranteed to bolster Citys confidence ahead of the second leg in France.

by rohitgeorge Opinion 25 Feb 2017, 23:10 IST

Manchester City’s first leg Champions League encounter against Monaco is certain to live in the memory for a whole host of reasons. But perhaps most importantly, it’ll be remembered for exposing the sheer gulf in class between City’s defence and attack. Never before has a team looked so sublime going forward and so ordinary at the back.

Having said that, Manchester City did show the necessary mental resolve to overturn and overcome the situation on the night. But despite the high octane action and drama of the first leg, City still have a lot to improve upon, before they can think of a place in the next round.

The profanity of City’s defence

Manchester City’s backline was not on the same page against Monaco on Tuesday night

Although football has always been a game of two halves, City’s performance on Tuesday night exposed both sides of Pep Guardiola’s men. Never before have a team that is so sublime going forward, looked so shoddy in defence.

More worryingly for Guardiola, as free flowing as Monaco were in attack, each of the three goals that the French side scored were down to errors from the City backline, in one way or another.

From Willy Caballero giving the ball away cheaply for Monaco’s first goal, to a collective lapse in concentration and communication for the second; and John Stones refusing to clear his lines to allow Radamel Falcao to chip in the third goal; Manchester City’s defence kept shooting themselves in the foot and Monaco kept making them pay for it.

A lot has been said about City’s defending this season, and those voices will only get louder following Tuesday’s defensive display. As far as the reasons for the horror show are concerned, there can be many, ranging from Guardiola’s obsession for playing out from the back, to playing players out of their natural position, as was the case with Fernandinho.

Whichever way you want to look at it, there is simply no denying the fact that City has a ridiculously soft defence.

Attack is the best form of defence for City

Leroy Sane is part of one the most potent frontlines at City

Manchester City’s defence is so atrocious, as compared to their attack that you often have to pinch yourself to believe it is indeed the same team. However, given City’s obvious woes at the back, attack is perhaps the best form of defence for the Premier League side.

As vulnerable as City looked in defence, they looked equally formidable in attack. In fact, this has been the case with City all season, however, Tuesday night’s performance made it more evident, than ever before.

With David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, City easily has one of the most potent frontlines in world football. And Guardiola has each of them to thank for overturning a seemingly impossible deficit in the first leg.

While Sane was at his best, setting up City’s first and scoring the last one himself, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne also played integral parts in City’s comeback, with the latter assisting Aguero’s second goal from a corner.

Also Read: Why the Champions League needs a new winner this year

Enter Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus made an immediate impact at City, prior to his untimely injury.

Despite inarguably being one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League, Aguero’s spot in Guardiola’s starting lineup has been under scrutiny this season. Further, although Aguero has been among the goals prior to his sending off in the game against Chelsea, he hasn’t been able to find the back of the net with the same consistency since.

Aguero’s dip in form led to some speculation over his future at the Etihad stadium, with the Argentine being linked with a move away during the January transfer window. Such talk intensified with the arrival of Gabriel Jesus at the turn of the year.

More importantly, not only did the Brazilian adjust to life seamlessly at City, he also made an instant impact at the club by conjuring up three goals and two assists in just five games for the club. In fact, Jesus had briefly managed to dislodge Aguero as City’s main man.

However, just as it looked like Jesus was about to take City to the next level, he, unfortunately, suffered a metatarsal fracture in his foot, which has certainly ended his season. However, the absence of Jesus does provide Aguero with a much-needed opportunity to reclaim his place as City’s main marksman.

A much-needed catalyst

Although Jesus’ cameo at City was a short-lived one, it managed to make an impact like no other. Aguero’s prolific goalscoring record since joining the Citizens had made him one of the first names in the match day squad, regardless of who was in charge of the City.

Given that scenario, it can only be wondered if the former Atletico Madrid man had begun to take his place in the City side for granted. However, even if that was the case, Jesus’ arrival and performances have certainly brought City’s no.10 back his fighting best.

Back to his sublime best

Aguero’s sublime volley against Monaco indicated that he is back to his very best.

And this was certainly the case on Tuesday night as Aguero inspired City to an unlikely comeback victory over Monaco. Despite being denied a legitimate penalty claim in the first half, Aguero managed to rally his team back on level terms, before rounding off City’s comeback by putting the 5th goal on a plate for Sane.

Rhythm has always been a key component of Aguero’s game, and the Argentine was certainly back in his element against Monaco. Although Aguero’s first goal will be remembered as a horrendous error from Monaco keeper Danijel Subasic, Aguero’s second goal, a perfectly executed volley, was proof that he is indeed back to his sublime best.

In a way, the Argentine’s second strike set the tone for City to begin their improbable comeback.

What the future holds

The result against Monaco is guaranteed to bolster City’s confidence ahead of the second leg in France. More importantly, despite their defensive vulnerability, City did manage to show the mental strength to come back, not once, but twice on the night; and that is certain to hold them in good stead ahead of the return leg next month.

As far as Aguero is concerned, his performances in recent games, particularly against Monaco are certain to help him nail down a spot in Guardiola’s starting eleven. And now that he is back among the goals, Aguero is certain to lead City’s charge into the latter stages of the Champions League, as well as the Premier League.

Finally, as for Manchester City on the whole, they are certainly headed in the right direction, and regardless of what happens in the remaining games of the season, Tuesday night’s game against Monaco will certainly be remembered as one of the highlights of their season.

Also Read: 10 things you need to know about Sergio Aguero