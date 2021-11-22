Free-scoring Manchester City keep Premier League hopes alive after Everton thrashing

The Premier League title race is already getting hotter after just 12 matches. Before the season started, several fans and pundits made their predictions but the boys are gradually being separated from the men.

As it stands, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are the teams that look set to battle for the title. Fittingly, all three clubs won their matches over the weekend and in convincing fashion.

Having romped to title glory last season, Manchester City are aware of the threat that the Reds and Blues pose, but the Cityzens haven’t let their guard down at all.

Pep Guardiola’s side outplayed and outscored Manchester United before the international break. They now returned with the same zeal and enthusiasm after making light work of Everton at the Etihad Stadium.

Cityzens blow away Everton at the Etihad

When Manchester City are in their element, they easily blow away opponents and that is exactly what they did to Everton on Sunday.

The Cityzens passed Raphael Benitez’s side into submission before striking a hammer blow. Raheem Sterling’s opener was a great finish, but the assist from Joao Cancelo was even better.

Rodri added a second with a thunderous shot early in the second half before Bernardo Silva sealed a 3-0 win with an easy finish in the 86th minute.

Guardiola’s side has now scored nine goals in their last three matches in all competitions. Although this is a team without a main striker, they keep getting better and better.

Manchester City refuse to let Chelsea out of sight

Before Sunday, Manchester City had dropped to third in the Premier League after Chelsea and Liverpool both won their matches.

However, the Cityzens’ victory over Everton saw them return to second place. They are also now just three points behind leaders Chelsea as the title race wears on.

“We handled the moments in the game. I’m so satisfied with the performance after the international break,” Guardiola said after the game, as quoted by Mancity.com.

“We were really good and I’m very pleased. We knew, the last time we played against Rafa with Newcastle, we always struggled a lot. We won by a small margin," said the Manchester City boss.

“That's why it was so difficult. We knew they could play four or five at the back. That’s why it is important to move a lot. Today we were better, we conceded few, we waited for the right moments. That’s why I am very pleased. The performance was really good," he added.

Manchester City have been very good in recent weeks and as long as they maintain such a high level, they will keep blowing teams away. Consistency will be the key factor in deciding which side wins the Premier League but for now, Guardiola’s side remains firmly in the title race.

