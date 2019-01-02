Gameweek 22: Players to avoid, Players to consider and FPL Tip of the Week | Fantasy Premier League 2018-19

GW22 is just around the corner - are you prepared?

Hello and thanks for coming back to read my picks to help you achieve FPL Legend status (or at least improve your squad!)

Here are 2 players to push out of your thinking for the coming weeks. I’ll review their previous performances and lay out my thinking for you.

Gameweek 22: Players to avoid

We may now see the goals dry up for the Newcastle frontman.

#1 Salomón Rondon - Forward (£5.8m)

Goals: 5

Assists: 2

Season Points: 59

Upcoming fixtures: CHE (A), CAR (H), MCI (H)

We may well have extracted as many points as we can expect from Rondon for now. I think we can say this for all Newcastle assets because they’re coming to a really rocky period. They face 3 of last season's top 6 in the next 4 weeks (they travel to Spurs in GW25) so we can assume Rondon won’t pick up many attacking returns.

He has 3 goals in his last 6 games but the shots he has taken has reduced somewhat. He’s taken 4 shots in his last 3 games (against Watford, Fulham & Huddersfield) compared to 13 in the 3 before that (against Wolves, Everton & West Ham).

You may want to keep him as your 3rd forward for your bench but £5.8m is a lot of money to be sitting on the bench for possibly 3 of your next 4 games.

#2 Jordan Pickford - Goalkeeper (£5.0m)

Pickford hasn't kept a clean sheet in 8 games

Clean Sheets: 4

Save points: 11

Season Points: 75

Upcoming fixtures: BOU (H), SOU (A), HUD (H)

Despite his heroics for England in the summer I feel like Pickford is a bad pick right now. Selected by 14.1% of the managers, he’s the 9th top scoring goalkeeper in the game this year, largely down to back-to-back penalty saves in GW9 and GW10, which yielded 16 extra points (10 points for penalties saved and 6 bonus points).

Everton haven’t kept a clean sheet since a 1-0 home win against Cardiff in GW13. With their upcoming fixtures (until they face City in GW27) they may well keep some clean sheets, but if that’s the case I’d be looking at Lucas Digne who I previewed before GW18.

