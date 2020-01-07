Georginio Wijnaldum could leave Liverpool next summer, Chelsea and Manchester United interested in Edinson Cavani and more: EPL Transfer Roundup, 7th January 2020

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League:

Georginio Wijnaldum could leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Georginio Wijnaldum could leave Liverpool this summer

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum could be set for a surprise departure from the club at the end of the season, The Athletic's David Ornstein has claimed.

The 29-year-old joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016 and has since become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's squad. However, the Reds are yet to tie him down with a contract extension even though his initial deal is set to expire in 18 months.

Ornstein has now claimed that the Netherlands international may be allowed to leave Anfield next summer amid heavy interest from clubs in Spain and Italy. Both the Merseyside giants and the player are understood to be comfortable with an extension or a summer departure as long as a good offer is on the table.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will let go of their fan-favourite this summer considering the fact that the player shares a great relationship with Klopp and his teammates.

Edinson Cavani looking to leave PSG this winter with Chelsea and Manchester United interested

Edinson Cavani has been heavily linked with an exit from PSG

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has reportedly told the club that he would like a departure this January, with Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United understood to have been alerted of his refusal to renew his contract with the French giants.

The Uruguay international, who will be available on a free transfer this summer, was believed to have reached a pre-contract agreement for a two-year deal with Atletico Madrid but a winter move to the Spanish capital has recently been deemed to be complicated.

According to L'Equipe, the Red Devils have now made initial contact with PSG over a possible transfer for the 32-year-old while the Blues have made a formal enquiry of their own as they look to bolster their attacking ranks under Frank Lampard.

Cavani is likely to leave the Parc des Princes soon but it remains to be seen where he will end up plying his trade in the months to come.

Liverpool sign former Manchester City youngster Joe Hardy from Brentford

Liverpool have signed Joe Hardy from Brentford for an undisclosed fee, the Championship club confirmed on Monday.

The youngster joined Brentford B from Manchester City during the 2016-17 campaign and has since been in scintillating form for the club, having netted 40 goals in 80 games so far.

📝 We can confirm that #BrentfordB forward Joe Hardy has joined @LFC for an undisclosed fee.



Full story 👉 https://t.co/9OO6fiVSWw



Take a look at some of Joe's best bits for The Bees.#BrentfordFC #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/dkBpSMfSfJ — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 6, 2020

Speaking of Hardy's departure, Brentford B head coach Neil McFarlane said,

"We've said it in recent months, that not all of our players will go on to play for Brentford's first team, but what we want to do is give them a career and this is a step forward in Joe's career and his mind to go to Liverpool and compete with the under-23 group and see where it takes him."

Manchester United and Manchester City eye January swoop for Harry Winks

Harry Winks is believed to have fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to battle it out for the services of Harry Winks amid reports that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is unhappy with the lack of game-time at the club.

The England international was a regular under former boss, Mauricio Pochettino, but the arrival of Jose Mourinho saw him fall down the pecking order as his appearances for the club began to dwindle. The midfielder has only started three out of nine league games under the former Chelsea boss and is understood to be out of his plans for the team.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils and the Citizens view Winks as an affordable solution to their respective midfield problems and are seriously considering making a January bid for him.

The 23-year-old's contract with the north London giants is set to expire in 2024 and any possible transfer for him would likely demand a substantial fee.

