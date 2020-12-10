Getafe vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Sevilla are back in action in La Liga this weekend as they lock horns with Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday. Sevilla have been fairly inconsistent in La Liga this season and will want to win this game.

Getafe are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit suffered a 3-0 defeat against Levante last week and needs to step up to the plate in this game.

Sevilla have lost their top-four spot in the La Liga table and are now behind Cadiz in the standings. The Andalusians thrashed Rennes by a 3-1 margin during the week and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Getafe vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Sevilla and Getafe are on a fairly even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have played 35 matches against each other since the turn of the century. Getafe have managed to win 13 games as opposed to Sevilla's 15 victories and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two teams ended in a comprehensive 3-0 victory for Sevilla. Lucas Ocampos scored on the day and will be an important part in this game.

Getafe form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-L-D

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: L-W-W-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: SD Huesca vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Getafe vs Sevilla Team News

Damian Suarez is currently injured

Getafe

Damian Suarez is currently sidelined with an injury and will not be able to feature against Sevilla. Chema and Djene Dakonam were sent off against Levante last weekend and are suspended for this game.

Injured: Damian Suarez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Djene Dakonam, Chema

Sevilla have a few injury concerns

Sevilla

Carlos Fernandez and Yassine Bounou have tested negative for the coronavirus and have rejoined the squad. Sevilla might also have a goalkeeping crisis with Tomas Vaclik a doubt for this game.

Advertisement

Sergio Escudero is recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out against Getafe. Marcos Acuna and Suso are also carrying knocks and might not be able to feature for Sevilla on Saturday.

Injured: Sergio Escudero

Doubtful: Tomas Vaclik, Marcos Acuna, Suso

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Xabier Etxeita, Erick Cabaco, Allan Nyom; Marc Cucurella, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Cucho Hernandez; Jaime Mata, Angel Rodriguez

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Karim Rekik, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas; Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Joan Jordan; Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong, Oliver Torres

Getafe vs Sevilla Prediction

Getafe have been underwhelming this season and need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Sevilla lost to Real Madrid last weekend and will want to make amends in this game.

The Andalusian giants have not been at their best this season and Julen Lopetegui will want his charges to seize the initiative in this game. Sevilla have a strong squad and are the favourites going into this game.

Advertisement

Prediction: Getafe 1-3 Sevilla

Also Read: Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21