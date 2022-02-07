Giroud comes good as AC Milan secure derby bragging rights against Inter Milan

The biggest game in Italy saw AC Milan come face to face against bitter rivals Inter Milan as the race for the 2021-22 Serie A title got keener.

While both teams are currently in the title race, the Milan derby always comes with additional motivation, as bragging rights are also at stake. On Saturday, though, it was Milan who ruled the city after coming from behind to beat the holders 2-1 at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter took a first-half lead through Ivan Perisic, but Stefano Pioli’s side fought their way back. The Rossoneri scored twice in three minutes in the second half to flip the script.

Olivier Giroud runs the show

Olivier Giroud has not really made his mark since joining Milan last summer, but he was the star of the show in the derby win against Inter.

The French striker hit a double to secure victory for his side, who until the final 15 minutes, had badly struggled against their rivals. Giroud demonstrated great awareness to slide home the equaliser following a deflected shot. The Frenchman then produced another moment of magic, turning his marker before firing a left-footed shot into the back of the net to make it 2-1.

It’s possible the former Chelsea striker’s game time could be reduced when Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns. However, he single-handedly shot down Inter in a game of very high stakes.

AC Milan now a point behind Inter Milan

A few weeks ago, Inter Milan were almost running away with the title after opening up a healthy lead atop the league table. However, AC Milan have done well to close in, and after Saturday’s victory, the Rossoneri are now just a point behind the leaders.

“We’re incredibly proud to win a match like this, away to a team as strong as Inter. It’s impossible to get past all the obstacles if we don’t believe that we can,” Pioli said, as quoted by Sempre Inter.

“In the first half, we made too many mistakes. In the second half, I needed to add more energy. It’s true that Inter were better in the first half, but I’m proud of my players who showed courage to face up to a superior opponent all over the pitch.”

Although Inter still have a game in hand, it was important that AC Milan didn’t allow them to pull further clear at the top. That they didn’t means we have a bonafide title race in our hands now.

