Greatest XI made of captains in club football right now

Leadership is a key element in football and it is true that great captains tend to have more success. Marshaling the team to be consistent and efficient is a task for any captain.

Football has seen some amazing leaders leave their mark on the game. The likes of Roy Keane, John Terry, Vincent Kompany, Sergio Ramos, Carles Puyol and many others played a huge part in bringing success to their respective clubs with their leadership.

In the current era, motivation has become a massive factor in football. It's very easy for the players to get complacent and that's where the team captains come in on the pitch.

Luckily, there are some great captains present in the football world right now. Most of them are well-experienced and with time their hunger for success has only increased. On that note, let's have a look at the greatest XI in club football consisting purely of captains:

Formation: 4-3-3

GK: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Goalkeeping standards haven't been the same ever since Manuel Neuer introduced the sweeper-keeper role. The German was very impressive during his time at Schalke in the Bundesliga.

This helped him earn a move to German giants Bayern Munich and it is now more than 10 seasons that Neuer has been with them. In the process, he has won a lot of accolades with the Bavarians. His amazing reading of the game, combined with his smart shot-stopping abilities, has been a delight to watch.

Neuer's experience and calming presence between the sticks make him a very reliable captain. It will be interesting to see if the 2014 World Cup winner can help his team win multiple silverware this season.

RB: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

One of the most consistent players in the Premier League for almost the last decade is Cesar Azpilicueta. Since signing for Chelsea in the 2012-13 season, the Spaniard has been of immense help to the Blues.

His versatility and consistency at the back has been a blessing for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League winners. Azpilicueta has played as a left-back, right-back, left wing-back, right wing-back and as a centre-back in his Chelsea tenure so far.

More importantly, the former Osasuna defender has done very well at whichever position he has played. Over time, he has had a commanding influence in the Chelsea dressing room and is the ideal player to lead the Blues.

CB: Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Having started his career with Corinthians, Marquinhos has come a long way. The Brazilian has been a superstar at Paris Saint-Germain since joining them in 2013.

Marquinhos has been a regular figure with the French club. He has had a strong presence at the back, marshaling his troops with determination and aggression. The former Roma centre-back has also played as a defensive midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain and has done a pretty good job at that.

PurelyFootball®️ @PurelyFootball Marquinhos will Remain PSG's Captain next season.😎

He will be The Captain of:



•Lionel Messi

•Sergio Ramos

•Neymar Jr

•Kylian Mbappe

•Angel Di Maria

•Wijnaldum



All The Trophies This PSG Team would be winning, Marquinhos would be the one lifting it first.🏆 Marquinhos will Remain PSG's Captain next season.😎He will be The Captain of:•Lionel Messi•Sergio Ramos•Neymar Jr•Kylian Mbappe•Angel Di Maria•WijnaldumAll The Trophies This PSG Team would be winning, Marquinhos would be the one lifting it first.🏆 https://t.co/d9LbczVQkk

With his style of play, Marquinhos is the right person to lead the French club. He's only 27 years old and has got some good years under his belt to achieve success.

CB: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

ACF Fiorentina v Juventus - Serie A

The experienced centre-back is the captain for both Juventus and the Italian national team. Giorgio Chiellini is a very smart player to have in the backline.

He has been a strong figure over the years with his amazing reading and effective tackling at the back. Chiellini is a physically strong and aggressive defender, and even at the age of 37, he's looking very solid.

The Euro 2020 winner has given his everything to Juventus, having spent 16 seasons with them. The Serie A giants have the right person as their captain, who knows the club in and out. Notably, he will also be an able leader of this team entirely made up of captains.

LB: Jose Gaya (Valencia)

Valencia CF v C.A. Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Jose Gaya is one of the most loyal players in world football. Having graduated from the Valencia academy, the Spanish defender has been with them for nine seasons now.

He has been a regular face in the starting eleven for the Bats. His attack-minded approach on the left wing has been a delight to watch. Gaya was very much in demand in Europe during his prime. He's only 26 right now and can still have a change of heart and join a different club.

That being said, he's the captain of Valencia and will be looking to do well with them. Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with wanting to sign Gaya in the past.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith