Greatest XI that opted against representing Spain at national level

The Spanish national team has always had a number of highly-talented players in its side. To date, they have won the FIFA World Cup (2010) once and the UEFA European Championship on two occasions (2008, 2012). However, they could have won a lot more silverware had some incredible players chosen to play for them instead of their first nationalities.

Several professional players have at least two choices when it comes to representing a country. As per the FIFA regulations, a player can play for a particular nation if he was born in it, or if his parents or grandparents were born there.

Alternatively, if a player, after turning 18, has spent more than five years in the country, that could also allow him to represent them. Taking this into account, there are a number of players from the current generation that could have chosen to play for Spain.

On that note, let us take a look at a starting XI of Spain consisting of players that could have chosen to play for them.

GK- Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas has arguably been the best keeper in European football over the last six to seven years. He won three consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid between 2016 to 2018. He is currently on his way to secure his second Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain.

But his rise to fame came after his impressive performances at the 2014 World Cup with Costa Rica. The shot-stopper kept clean sheets against both England and Italy in the group stages. He then helped his side win the penalty shoot-out in the Round 16 against Greece.

Although they failed to get past Netherlands in the quarter-finals, it was a glorious tournament for them, thanks to Navas. But in 2014, he also gained Spanish citizenship and was eligible to change nationalities. But he stuck with the South American side despite arguably having a better chance of winning silverware with La Roja.

Spain have struggled in the goalkeeping department since the retirement of Iker Casillas. Navas could have resolved the issue, but perhaps it was not meant to be.

RB- Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is currently one of the best right-backs in world football and his recent displays at the AFCON for Morocco are evidence of it. But it took some time for him to apply his potential and turn into a world-beater.

A lack of chances at Real Madrid pushed him to secure a loan move away from the club. He excelled at Borussia Dortmund on loan, which led to Inter Milan permanently sealing a move for him in the summer of 2020.

After delivering the league title in his debut season with the Nerrazzuri, PSG brought him to France on a big-money move last summer. Amidst all of this, his performances with Morocco have not gone unnoticed as he has been representing them regularly over the last couple of years.

However, the 23-year-old star could have chosen to represent Spain instead as he was born in the city of Madrid. Sergi Roberto, Dani Carvajal and Cesar Azpilicueta were competing for that role so the chances looked bleak for the African sensation.

Regardless, Hakimi chose otherwise and is currently one of the most important players in the Moroccan national team.

CB- Jose Maria Gimenez

Jose Maria Gimenez is one of the best centre-backs in La Liga at the moment. The South American ace arrived at Atletico Madrid in 2013 and has since been part of multiple title winning campaigns at the club.

Alongside some experienced heads, he developed into a fine young talent before becoming a leader at the back in recent seasons. However, he developed a lot of his game by also establishing himself as a Uruguayn international over the last five years.

But in 2016, Gimenez had the chance to play for the Spanish national team after gaining citizenship in the country. However, Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique consistently dominated over that role. Hence, it would have been hard for the 27-year-old ace to play regularly for La Roja.

Gimenez continued with his duties for Uruguay and is arguably the best defender in their national setup today.

CB- Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez is one of the few players who started his professional career in Spain but always had his heart set on playing for his homeland, France. The versatile defender developed well at Atletico Madrid's academy before honing his talent under Diego Simeone in the first-team setup.

In 2019, Bayern Munich signed him for a club-record fee of €80 million. He has since won a Champions League trophy and two Bundesliga titles.

His accolades with France are not too shabby either. In 2018, he formed part of the French side that won the World Cup. He also lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy with them in 2021.

Although Spain do have decent talent in centre-back roles, Hernandez could have provided verstatility to the ranks.

Nevertheless, the Bayern Munich star does not appear to regret his decision, given the amount of silverware he already has to his name.

LB- Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez is the brother of Lucas Hernandez and the second member of his family who could have represented Spain. The France international, like his brother, initially played for Atletico Madrid. However, in 2017, he joined rivals Real Madrid.

He could not manage a whole load of game-time in the Spanish capital and after a couple of loan moves, he joined AC Milan permanently in 2019. The left-back is now playing a pivotal role in helping the Rossoneri win the Scudetto.

While Theo has not yet established himself with France, he starred in their UEFA Nations League victory in October 2021. There was a time when he did consider playing for Spain but he eventually chose to play for Les Bleus.

La Roja could have made Theo their potential starting left-back but the 24-year-old ace would not have been disappointed with his decision.

