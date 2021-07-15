Guadeloupe vs Jamaica prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

Guadeloupe and Jamaica will square off in CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage action on Friday at the Exploria Stadium.

After the first round fixtures, Jamaica are second in the Group C standings behind Costa Rica, while Guadeloupe are third.

In their first game of the tournament, Jamaica secured an easy 2-0 win over Suriname with two first-half goals from forwards Bobby Reid and Shamar Nicholson.

Guadeloupe, who'd booked their place in the competition just last week after defeating Guatemala on penalties, were beaten 3-1 by Costa Rica in their opening fixture.

They conceded two early goals but managed to pull one back through Raphael Mirval. However, following a red card for Steve Loic Solvet, all hopes of a comeback faded away.

Guadeloupe vs Jamaica Head-to-Head

The two national teams have met each other four times across all competitions so far. All of their encounters so far have been competitive fixtures and three of them have come in two different editions of the Caribbean Cup. Their first-ever meeting in 2002 came in a Gold Cup 2003 qualifier.

The Reggae Boyz have a 100% record at the moment, including three 2-0 wins. They last squared off in the 2010 Caribbean Cup final. The game ended 1-1 at the end of regular time and Jamaica defeated Guadeloupe 5-4 on penalties.

Guadeloupe form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Jamaica form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-D

Guadeloupe vs Jamaica Team News

Guadeloupe

The Gwada Boys do not have any known injury concerns for the game and all players who started against Costa Rica have trained normally for the encounter.

Steve Loic Solvet picked up a straight red card in the 3-1 loss and remains suspended for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Steve Loic Solvet

Jamaica

Jamaica do not have any injury or suspension concerns for the game. Andre Gray did not feature in the previous match and Theodore Whitmore might experiment with his starting XI ahead of the big game against Costa Rica next week.

A few players are nursing minor knocks but should be able to recover in time.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guadeloupe vs Jamaica Predicted XI

Guadeloupe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yohann Thuram; Mickael Alphonse, Anthony Baron, Ronan Hauteville, Thomas Pineau; Dimitri Cavare, Kevin Malpon, Morgan Saint-Maximin, Mavrick Pierre Annerose; Raphael Mirval, Matthias Phaeton.

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kemar Lawrence, Liam Moore, Michael Hector, Damion Lowe; Devon Williams, Blair Turgott, Lamar Walker, Shamar Nicholson; Andre Gray, Bobby Reid

Guadeloupe vs Jamaica Prediction

Guadeloupe fought bravely against Costa Rica in their first game of the tournament but a red card in the second half derailed their game plan. Jamaica confidently beat Suriname in their first game and are the favorites here as well.

Given the history between the two teams and their current form, the odds of a clean sheet for Jamaica also look good.

Prediction: Guadeloupe 2-0 Jamaica

