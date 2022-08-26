Guardiola blocks 28-year-old's move to PSG over fears that Ligue 1 giants would win Champions League before Manchester City: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have had an initial €70 million bid turned down by Manchester City for Bernardo Silva, according to The Times.

PSG have had a fruitful summer transfer window so far, having made four new additions to their squad. They have signed Vitinha, Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele for a combined fee of around €70 million, while Hugo Ekitike has been roped in on an initial loan deal.

The Parisians have also made Nuno Mendes' loan move from Sporting CP permanent. However, Christophe Galtier is keen to strengthen his squad further before the transfer window closes on September 1.

PSG have recently been heavily linked with a move for Manchester City attacker Silva. It even emerged this week that they have stepped up their interest in the player by making a €70 million bid.

The proposal, though, has been knocked back down by the Premier League giants. It remains to be seen if the Parc des Princes outfit will return with an improved offer for Silva.

PSG believe Pep Guardiola is blocking a potential move for the 28-year-old over fears that they will win the UEFA Champions League before Manchester City, as per the report. The Spaniard seemingly thinks the player will strengthen the Parisians' midfield enough to turn them into European champions.

Duncan Castles @DuncanCastles

• PSG believe Guardiola blocked transfer over fear midfielder will turn Qatar-owned club into Champions League winners

• Bernardo rejected MCFC contract offer on De Bruyne-level salary

thetimes.co.uk/article/manche… Manchester City reject PSG’s initial €70m offer for Bernardo Silva• PSG believe Guardiola blocked transfer over fear midfielder will turn Qatar-owned club into Champions League winners• Bernardo rejected MCFC contract offer on De Bruyne-level salary Manchester City reject PSG’s initial €70m offer for Bernardo Silva• PSG believe Guardiola blocked transfer over fear midfielder will turn Qatar-owned club into Champions League winners• Bernardo rejected MCFC contract offer on De Bruyne-level salarythetimes.co.uk/article/manche… https://t.co/gLd2DUYonn

It is worth noting that Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in signing Silva this summer. However, the Catalans' financial constraints prevent them from matching the Ligue 1 outfit's offer, according to the aforementioned source.

It now remains to be seen if PSG or Barcelona can strike a deal to sign the attacker this summer. With less than a week remaining in the transfer window, it is also unclear whether Manchester City will sanction a move for him.

How has PSG target Silva fared for Manchester City?

Silva joined Manchester City from AS Monaco for €50 million in the summer of 2017. He has since been a regular for Guardiola's side, making 255 appearances across all competitions.

The Portugal international scored 49 goals and provided 52 assists in those matches. He has also helped the Cityzens win 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles.

However, there are suggestions that Silva is unsettled at the Etihad Stadium, thus putting the likes of Barcelona on alert. Guardiola, though, is seemingly reluctant to lose the attacker this land in the window.

He scored and assisted a goal each in Manchester City's 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer