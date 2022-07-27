"He’s not good enough" - Agbonlahor slams 'Chelsea reject' amid transfer interest from Newcastle United 

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Chelsea striker Timo Werner amidst speculation he is a target for Newcastle United.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor had harsh words for the 26-year-old German striker, claiming him to be a Blues reject.

Agbonlahor was asked whether he thought Werner would be a good signing for Newcastle, to which he replied:

“Not for me. I think Newcastle would be stupid to bring him in. Where Newcastle want to be going, they don’t want to be signing Chelsea rejects."

Werner managed 11 goals and six assists in 37 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side last season.

Reports claim that the Magpies are interested in signing the former Red Bull Leipzig striker but Agbonlahor doesn't believe he is a good enough goalscorer, adding:

"He’s not good enough, he doesn’t score goals. Callum Wilson is better than Timo Werner, it just doesn’t make sense. The wages he will want, the fee – it doesn’t make sense."

The former Villa forward believes Werner should head out of the Premier League:

“Werner, for me, should be headed to La Liga or back to the Bundesliga. He’s not good enough for the Premier League.”

Werner has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, having arrived back in 2020 from RB Leipzig for £47.7 million.

The German had become one of Europe's most admired strikers, having bagged 93 goals in 158 appearances at the Red Bull Arena.

However, it has been a wholly difficult spell for Werner in west London, who has come under fire for poor performances in front of goal.

The 26-year-old's current record for the Blues stands at 23 goals in 89 appearances.

He has three years left on his current deal with Chelsea, with his future now the subject of speculation.

Chelsea can't afford to lose Werner this summer

The Blues striker may be called upon next season

Chelsea have already seen one of their strikers leave the club this summer, with Romelu Lukaku having headed back to Inter Milan on a season long loan.

Lukaku's return to Inter comes just a year removed from his club-record £97.8 million move from the San Siro to Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian striker finished last season as the Blues' top scorer with 15 goals in 43 appearances.

Although Lukaku may have been problematic for Tuchel's side, his exit leaves the west London side in need of attacking options.

The Blues had been linked with a move for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, although Tuchel reportedly doesn't want the Portuguese striker.

Hence, the west Londoners can't risk losing Werner with a lack of centre-forward options now at the club.

