Newcastle United interested in 26-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is a player of interest from Newcastle United this summer, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk.

Werner has three more years remaining on his current contract with Chelsea. However, there are serious doubts about his future at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Germany international is said to be annoyed with Blues manager Thomas Tuchel for being 'too critical and skeptical'. A move away from the London giants is thus a serious possibility for him this summer.

Foot Mercato claimed on Monday that the Blues could include Werner in a swap deal for RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele. However, the Frenchman is already on his way to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

That does not mean a return to Leipzig is off the cards for the 26-year-old forward. Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that a move to the Bundesliga club remains an option for 'all parties'.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News @philipphinze24 News #Werner : On Friday we have reported excl. about the #CFC relation Tuchel/Werner & the possibility of his departure. Still early stage but a return to Leipzig is an option for all parties. We‘ve been told that it would be a long way to go. @SkySportDE ❗️News #Werner: On Friday we have reported excl. about the #CFC relation Tuchel/Werner & the possibility of his departure. Still early stage but a return to Leipzig is an option for all parties. We‘ve been told that it would be a long way to go. @SkySportDE @philipphinze24 🇩🇪

There have been suggestions that Werner is keen to secure a move back to Leipzig. However, the German could also have the option to stay in the Premier League ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to Falk, Newcastle are interested in acquiring Werner's services from Chelsea this summer. It is unclear if the Magpies would prefer to take him on loan or sign him on a permanent deal.

Newcastle have made three major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. They have signed Sven Botman and Nick Pope for a combined fee of around £45 million, while Matt Targett's loan move has been made permanent.

Eddie Howe is keen to add more players to his squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Signing a new centre-forward appears to be a top priority for the Tyneside-based club this summer.

Newcastle have been linked with moves for several strikers, including Chelsea's Armando Broja and Red Bull Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko. Werner is the latest forward to be associated with a move to St. James' Park.

How has Newcastle target Werner fared for Chelsea?

Werner joined Chelsea from Bundesliga club Leizpig for over £45 million in 2020. The Germany international has since made 89 appearances across all competitions for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The 26-year-old scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists for the Blues in those matches. He also helped the English giants win the UEFA Champions League in his first season at the club.

However, Werner has struggled to cement his place in Tuchel's preferred starting XI. Rising tensions with the German tactician will only make things worse for him in London.

