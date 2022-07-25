"An option for all parties" - Journalist says Chelsea star could return to former club

Chelsea star Timo Werner could potentially re-join former club RB Leipzig this summer, according to Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Plettenberg reported on Friday that there are tensions rising between Werner and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. The forward is said to be annoyed with the German tactician for being too critical and skeptical and could leave the club.

Werner has since been linked with a move to former club Leipzig. There have been suggestions that the Stamford Bridge outfit will look to include the 26-year-old in a swap deal for Nordi Mukiele.

However, those claims are wide of the mark, according to Plettenberg. The Sky Deutschland reporter claimed that Mukiele is on his way to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and thus a swap deal involving Werner is not a possibility.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal Update #Werner : He won’t be part of a swap deal with Mukiele and @CFC . Mukiele is on verge to join PSG according to @FabrizioRomano and @philipphinze24 . Leipzig will receive around €15m transfer fee with possible bonus payments included. Announcement this week. @SkySportDE Update #Werner: He won’t be part of a swap deal with Mukiele and @CFC. Mukiele is on verge to join PSG according to @FabrizioRomano and @philipphinze24. Leipzig will receive around €15m transfer fee with possible bonus payments included. Announcement this week. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪

That does not mean a return to Leipzig is off the cards for the Germany international this summer. Such an option is under consideration by all parties if Plettenberg is to be believed. The Bundesliga club, though, still have a long way to go to sign Werner. He wrote on Twitter:

"Still early stage but a return to Leipzig is an option for all parties. We‘ve been told that it would be a long way to go."

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News @philipphinze24 News #Werner : On Friday we have reported excl. about the #CFC relation Tuchel/Werner & the possibility of his departure. Still early stage but a return to Leipzig is an option for all parties. We‘ve been told that it would be a long way to go. @SkySportDE ❗️News #Werner: On Friday we have reported excl. about the #CFC relation Tuchel/Werner & the possibility of his departure. Still early stage but a return to Leipzig is an option for all parties. We‘ve been told that it would be a long way to go. @SkySportDE @philipphinze24 🇩🇪

It remains to be seen if Chelsea and Leipzig will open talks over a deal for Werner. It is also unclear whether Domenico Tedesco's side can afford to re-sign the forward on a permanent deal this summer.

How has Timo Werner fared for Chelsea?

Chelsea signed Timo Werner from German club RB Leipzig for a fee of £45 million in 2020. The 26-year-old has since made 89 appearances across all competitions for the Stamford Bridge outfit

Werner found the back of the net 23 times and provided 21 assists for his teammates in those matches. He also helped Thomas Tuchel's side win the UEFA Champions League in 2020-21.

However, the forward has struggled to cement his place in the Blues starting XI so far. Rising tensions with Tuchel could also make things worse for him at the Premier League club.

Werner could thus be on his way out of Stamford Bridge before the transfer window slams shut. A potential return to Leipzig, for whom he scored 93 goals from 158 games, could entice him.

Should a transfer to the German club materialize, Werner will become the second Chelsea player to return to his former club this summer. The Blues have allowed Romelu Lukaku to re-join Inter Milan ahead of the 2022-23 season.

