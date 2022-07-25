Chelsea looking to hijack PSG's deal for RB Leipzig star by including Timo Werner in swap deal - Reports

Chelsea have entered the race for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target and RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele at the eleventh hour, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

PSG have made two major additions to their squad this summer in the shape of Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike. They have been hopeful of making Mukiele their third signing of the transfer window in recent days.

The Parisians have reached an agreement with Leipzig to sign the right-back, as per Foot Mercato. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the two clubs have shaken hands on a deal worth €16 million.

Christophe Galtier's side are also said to have agreed personal terms with Mukiele, who has his contract with Leipzig expiring next year. However, Chelsea have now entered the scene to thwart PSG's plans.

According to the aforementioned source, the Blues are looking to hijack the Parisians' deal for Mukiele. It appears Thomas Tuchel's side have formulated a strategy to land the 24-year-old.

Chelsea are prepared to include Timo Werner in a swap deal for the France international, as per the report. However, it is unclear whether the forward would be allowed to re-join his former club on loan or a permanent deal.

Werner currently does not have a good relationship with Blues manager Tuchel. He is said to be annoyed with the German tactician for being 'too critical and skeptical', thus leaving the door open for a transfer this summer.

PSG, though, remain confident about getting a deal for Mukiele across the line. Galtier's side reportedly want the former Montpellier star to take part in team training on Wednesday.

It thus remains to be seen if Chelsea can beat the Ligue 1 champions for the full-back's signature. They will need to act quickly to acquire the player's services.

Why do Chelsea need PSG target Nordi Mukiele?

Chelsea have seen key defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen join Real Madrid and Barcelona on free transfers, respectively. Cesar Azpilicuta has also been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou this summer.

The Blues, who have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly, are thus in the market for at least one centre-back and one right-back. Mukiele's ability to operate as a right-back, centre-back and right wing-back would be appealing for them.

Mukiele made 37 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig last season. He found the back of the net twice and provided five assists for his teammates in those matches.

