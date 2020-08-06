Hebei CFFC vs Chongqing Lifan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Chongqing Lifan travel to the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium to lock horns against Hebei CFFC with both teams desperate to bag their first wins of the Chinese Super League 2020 season.

Both sides have notched up a solitary point from their two games so far. While Hebei were humiliated by Shanghai East Asia in their previous match, Chongqing Lifan lost two points to a 95th minute equaliser from Rong Hao in their 2-2 draw versus Tianjin Teda.

In the same fixture, Yuan Mincheng was also sent off just three minutes before the decisive late goal.

Both teams have clearly struggled this time around at the back, having proven vulnerable to defending set-pieces and counter attacks. This match, therefore, could potentially be defined by the finest of margins in favour of the team that commits lesser errors.

Hebei do look more exciting going forward, but they'll have to tighten up and close down gaps in midfield. Time and time again versus Shanghai, they were cracked open in the middle.

The game promises to be a tough encounter as both sides need the win. It could shape the fortunes of either team heading forward into the season.

On that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of Hebei CFFC vs Chongqing Lifan.

Hebei CFFC vs Chongqing Lifan: Head-to-head

Hebei CFFC wins: 3

Chongqing Lifan wins: 5

Draws: 3

Hebei CFFC vs Chongqing Lifan: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions including friendlies)

Hebei CFFC: L-D-L-W-L

Chongqing Lifan: D-L-L-W-L

Hebei CFFC vs Chongqing Lifan: Team News

Dong Xhuesheng is expected to start again down the left wing

Hebei CFFC

Hebei's star foreigner Paulinho Henrique is yet to return to China, meaning he will be unavailable for the game. Ding Haifeng, who was shown red in Hebei's first game of the season, remains suspended.

Hebei have played a 3-4-3 and a 4-5-1 in their two matches so far. They could revert to fielding five at the back with the aim of resurrecting what looks like an extremely porous defence.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Ding Haifeng

Chongqing head into this fixture without any fresh injuries

Chongqing Lifan

Chongqing Lifan head into this game free of injuries, although they will be without the services of Yuan Mincheng.

The centre-half's second yellow card turned decisive as his side surrendered a 2-1 lead in the dying stages of the game against Tianjin Teda.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Yuan Mincheng

Hebei CFFC vs Chongqing Lifan: Probable XI

Hebei CFFC predicted XI (3-4-3): Chi Wenyi; Liu Jing, Samir Memisevic, Pan Ximing; Xu Tianyuan, Zhao Yuhao, Luo Senwen, Ren Hang; Ricardo Goulart, Marcao, Dong Xuesheng

Chongqing Lifan predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sui Weijie; Mawlanyaz Dilmurat, Luo Hao, Shuai Yang, Chen Lei; Huang Xiyang, Liu Le; Wu Qing, Jiang Zhe, Feng Jin, Yin Congyao

Hebei CFFC vs Chongqing Lifan: Match Prediction

It should be a cagey affair from the opening stages, before either side begin to put the foot on the pedal and commit bodies forward. That would lead to more space in behind their respective midfields, meaning goals could come in the second-half.

Expect Chongqing to claim all three points in a high-scoring thriller.

Predicted score: Hebei CFFC 2-3 Chongqing Lifan

