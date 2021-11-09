Highest paid player from each of the big six teams in the Premier League (2021)

The Premier League is the most popular top division football competition in the world. The best English top-flight teams like Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have fans all over the world.

Premier League clubs are some of the richest in the world

This incredible appeal and reach translates into great revenue generating opportunities on a global scale. As a result, Premier League clubs are some of the richest sporting entities in the world. This in turn helps the club make huge investments in order to improve their squad.

To bring in the best players in the world, a team not only has to cough up a ridiculous amount of money as transfer fee, they also need to be able to shoulder the player's exorbitant wages. Football players are some of the highest paid athletes in the world.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the highest paid players from each of the big six sides in the Premier League.

#6 Tottenham Hotspur - Harry Kane (£200,000 per week)

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Harry Kane has been a talismanic presence for Tottenham Hotspur over the last several years. The Englishman has established himself as one of the best strikers in the game. He is a prolific scorer with a well-rounded skillset and his playmaking skills are pretty extraordinary as well.

In the 2020-21 season, Kane scored 23 goals and provided 14 assists in 35 Premier League appearances. He won the Golden Boot and the Playmaker's Award for topping the goalscoring and assist charts respectively.

Kane is Tottenham Hotspur's most prized asset and their highest paid player. The 28-year-old extended his contract by six years in 2018 and earns £200,000 per week. Kane reportedly wanted to leave the club this past summer but was forced to stay put.

He has got off to a poor start to the 2021-22 season, having scored just a single goal in one goal in 10 Premier League appearances so far.

Goal @goal Harry Kane has just one goal in 10 Premier League appearances this season 😬 Harry Kane has just one goal in 10 Premier League appearances this season 😬 https://t.co/Hw5Iw6pnJl

#5 Liverpool - Virgil van Dijk (£220,000 per week)

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Securing the services of Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk has been one of the best transfer decisions made by Liverpool in recent times. The former Southampton man immediately transformed Liverpool into one of the most formidable defensive units in Europe.

Van Dijk was a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's system as Liverpool won the Champions League title and the Premier League title in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons respectively.

He put pen to paper on a new deal at the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season and is now tied to the club until 2025. He earns £220,000 per week in wages.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“I think Virgil, he's the best centre-back in the world. Yes there's going to be teething problems but I still believe if there's a game right now today and I need a centre back, my first centre back on the list would be him.” Rio Ferdinand on Virgil van Dijk:“I think Virgil, he's the best centre-back in the world. Yes there's going to be teething problems but I still believe if there's a game right now today and I need a centre back, my first centre back on the list would be him.” #awlive [mail] Rio Ferdinand on Virgil van Dijk:“I think Virgil, he's the best centre-back in the world. Yes there's going to be teething problems but I still believe if there's a game right now today and I need a centre back, my first centre back on the list would be him.” #awlive [mail] https://t.co/6rnfSYLJDC

#4 Arsenal - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£250,000 per week)

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang proved to be an inspired signing for Arsenal in his first two seasons at the club. He finished the 2018-19 Premier League as the joint-top scorer in the league with 22 goals in 36 appearances. The Gabonese international scored 22 goals in the 2019-20 Premier League season as well.

His levels have dropped considerably since then and is nowhere near as prolific as he used to be. Aubameyang put pen to paper on a new deal in 2020 which sees him earn £250,000 per week. His current deal expires in the summer of 2023 and it will be interesting to see if he will be handed a new contract at the club.

