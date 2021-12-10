Highest-scoring active XI in Premier League history

Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has seen several great goalscorers. Arguably the most competitive league in the world, the English top flight has been host to some of the greatest players in the world.

There is no doubt about the prolificacy of Premier League forwards over the years. However, there have also been players who have scored goals from other positions to etch their names in the competition's history.

There are quite a few goalscoring veterans playing in the Premier League. On that note, here's a look at the highest scoring active XI in the league. A 4-4-2 formation has been considered for this hypothetical lineup.

Note: All stats are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker - 1 goal

Liverpool vs Southampton - Premier League

Alisson has been one of Liverpool's most influential signings. The Reds custodian has been exceptional between the sticks since joining the club from AS Roma in 2018.

The Brazilian has kept eight clean sheets in 14 games, a league-best this season. Alisson features on this list thanks to a superb 95th-minute winner he scored against West Brom.

It was the first strike by any Liverpool goalkeeper across competitions. The goal saw The Reds win 2-1, with Alisson's strike getting voted as the club's goal of the season.

It is worth mentioning that Asmir Begović also has also scored one Premier League goal - a freakish goal-kick against Southampton that somehow found the net. However, he currently plays second fiddle to Jordan Pickford at Everton squad, which is why Alisson gets the nod.

Right-back: Ashley Young - 48 goals

Aston Villa vs Leicester City - Premier League

With a career spanning nearly two decades, Ashley Young has had his fair share of experience playing in defence. However, his versatility and tenacity have helped him score plenty of goals.

Young was often deployed as a right-back during the second half of his Manchester United career. The full-back has scored 48 goals in the Premier League, including a few exceptional free kicks. The 2007-08 Premier League campaign with Aston Villa was one of his best, as he bagged eight goals and 17 assists.

After returning to Villa from Inter Milan this season, Young will look to add a few more goals to his tally. The 36-year-old Englishman has bagged two league assists this season. He be on his last legs, but remains a force to be reckoned with.

Centre-back: Craig Dawson - 17 goals

West Ham United vs Manchester City - Carabao Cup Round of 16

West Ham's Craig Dawson is the first centre-back to feature on this list. The Englishman, who joined The Hammers last season from Watford, has scored 17 goals in the Premier League.

West Ham are currently fourth in the Premier League, flying high under David Moyes. Although Dawson has had a few poor performances, he has featured in many league games for The Hammers thus far this season. Considering his transfer fee of around £2 million, Dawson has been quite reliable for his team.

With Angelo Ogbonna injured, Dawson is responsible for marshalling West Ham's defence. The 31-year-old centre-back has fine aerial ability, and is a threat during corners. West Ham's pursuit of a top-four finish will receive a tremendous boost if Dawson can continue his prowess in set-pieces.

