How Chelsea and Everton will line-up today

Chelsea take on Everton today and he's how the teams will line up.

@falsewinger by Sripad Opinion 27 Aug 2017, 16:29 IST

Chelsea Press Conference

It's Chelsea vs Everton today and Antonio Conte has some decisions to make. He needs to take his mind off the players he needs to sign in the transfer window and think about how he is going to line up the players he has today.

Cesc Fabregas is back from his suspension while Gary Cahill still has 2 more matches to serve. Eden Hazard is fit but not in the Match Day squad as he featured in Chelsea's 3-0 loss to Everton EDS.

Now with Pedro match fit, Antonio Conte will opt to play a 3-4-3 once again. He had featured a new 3-1-4-1 formation against Tottenham and it proved to be good but it's not something he would prefer to play every week.

Tiemoue Bakayoko impressed on his first outing for Chelsea and is expected to partner N'Golo Kante in the midfield today. The question to be asked is at the back.

Does Andreas Christensen retain his place at the expense of Antonio Rudiger or will Conte opt to play the German over the Chelsea youngster? David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta will certainly retain their place in the XI with Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso playing as the wing-backs.

Pedro is set to play alongside Willian behind Alvaro Morata today. The Spaniard failed to score from an easy chance against Tottenham but did not score an unfortunate own goal like Michy Batshuayi, so he'll retain his place in the XI.

How Chelsea will line-up today: [3-4-3]

Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Andreas Christensen; Victor Moses, N'Golo Kante, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Alvaro Morata, Pedro.

Same team again?

As for Ronald Koeman, he has nothing to worry about. His team drew at Etihad on Monday night and won 3-1 at Hajduk Split in the Europa League.

Gylfi Sigurdsson could make his first Everton start in the Premier League while Morgan Schneiderlin is suspended following his dismissal against Manchester City.

Jordan Pickford is expected to be in the goal for the Toffees. Ashley Williams, Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane will be the at the back. Mason Holgate and Leighton Baines will be the wing-backs as usual.

The ever impressive Tom Davies will be partnering Idrissa Gueye, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, in the midfield. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who assisted Rooney's goal against Manchester City will be on the right wing while Gylfi Sigurðsson will be starting on te left-wing.

Wayne Rooney will look to lead the lineup and score for the 3rd consecutive Premier League match for the first time since January 2016!

How Everton will line-up today: [3-4-3]

Jordan Pickford; Ashley Williams, Phil Jagielka, Michael Keane; Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, Idrissa Gueye, Leighton Baines; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Wayner Rooney, Gylfi Sigurðsson.

