How Chelsea could line up next season (EPL 2022-23)

Chelsea endured a disappointing 2021-22 season due to their off-field turmoil. Former owner Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the club due to his connections with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently leading his forces in a war against Ukraine.

The Blues were later purchased by a consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. With new ownership now in place, the London-based club will be hoping for bigger and better things to come next season.

Based on the players the London club have been linked with and are likely to sign, let's take a look at how they could line up during the 2022-23 season.

Goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy has been a consistent performer for Chelsea

Edouard Mendy has established himself as among the most talented goalkeepers in the Premier League since joining Chelsea from Rennes in the summer transfer window of 2020.

He played 34 Premier League games last season, keeping 14 clean sheets. The Senegal international is expected to keep the gloves for the Blues next season.

Right-back - Reece James

Reece James has developed remarkably since breaking into the Blues' first team during the 2019-20 season. He is currently among the finest and most consistent right-backs in the Premier League.

The England international played 26 league games last season, scoring five goals and assisting nine more.

Centre-back - Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks. According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, the Blues will make their first offer for the Dutch star in the coming days.

Given the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, it is obvious that De Ligt will become an automatic starter for the Blues if they sign him.

Centre-back - Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake is linked with a move back to Chelsea

Chelsea have shown interest in bringing back Nathan Ake to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks. The Dutch defender left the Blues to join Bournemouth in 2017 before joining Manchester City in 2020. According to Fabrizio Romano, the London-based club are currently negotiating with the Cityzens to sign the 27-year old defender.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell are expected to be Blues' first choice full-backs next seaosn

The England international missed the majority of last season with a knee injury. However, he returned to training in May and is likely to get back to full fitness before the start of next season.

While Marcos Alonso deputized for him well, Tuchel clearly favors Chilwell over the Spaniard for the starting spot.

Central midfield - N'Golo Kante

The France international has been a consistent performer for the Blues since joining from Leicester City in 2016. He made 26 Premier League appearances last season, averaging 2.3 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, and 1.3 dribbles per 90 as per WhoScored.

Central Midfield - Mason Mount

Mason Mount was Chelsea's best player last season

Mason Mount was among the Blues' top performers last season. He played 32 Premier League games during the 2021-22 season, scoring 11 and assisting 10 more. The England international was awarded the Chelsea 'Player of the Season' accolade for his performances last term.

Central Midfielder - Mateo Kovacic

The Croatia international struggled with injuries last season, managing to start just 16 games in the league. However, he's among the first names on the teamsheet for Thomas Tuchel whenever he is fit.

The former Real Madrid midfielder is likely to play a key role for the Blues next season, provided he stays fit.

After a disappointing 2020-21 season, Kai Havertz established himself among the key players for the Blues last term. The German international contributed eight goals and three assists in 29 Premier League appearances during the 2021-22 season.

Centre-Forward - Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea wants to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

According to ESPN, Cristiano Ronaldo has requested to leave Manchester United this transfer window. The Blues are desperate to sign a proven goalscorer after after sending Romelu Lukaku on loan to former club Inter Milan.

As per RMC Sport, Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing the Portugal international. Manchester United are unlikely to want to sell the former Juventus attacker to their league rivals. However, they might agree to let him move to Stamford Bridge if the Blues make a lucrative offer.

Even at the age of 37, Ronaldo guarantees a fair amount of goals as a striker, something which Chelsea have sorely missed since the days of Diego Costa. If the move does go through, the Portuguese will surely be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Right-Wing - Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is another attacker linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. The England international is in the final 12 months of his contract at the Eithad Stadium and is expected to leave this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have contracted the Cityzens to sign the former Liverpool attacker in recent weeks.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea, pushing - Tuchel wanted Sterling since day one. Chelsea have new direct contact scheduled with Man City to close Raheem Sterling deal. Positive talks also on Friday, waiting for final details on both player and club sides in order to complete the agreement.Chelsea, pushing - Tuchel wanted Sterling since day one. Chelsea have new direct contact scheduled with Man City to close Raheem Sterling deal. Positive talks also on Friday, waiting for final details on both player and club sides in order to complete the agreement. 🚨🔵 #CFC Chelsea, pushing - Tuchel wanted Sterling since day one. https://t.co/38sYNK62Kq

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far