Chelsea will go head-to-head against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 14. The London rivals will look to get one up on another early on in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

The Blues won their opening game of the season against Everton but their 1-0 victory would not have instilled a lot of confidence in head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Meanwhile, Spurs are in good shape and battered Southampton 4-1 on the opening day of their campaign. Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will want to record the club's first win at Stamford Bridge since April 2018.

Chelsea beat Tottenham four times last season in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup without conceding a single goal.

However, Tuchel will need his men to be at the top of their game against Spurs and be much more fluid than they were against the Toffees last Saturday.

On that note, let's take a look at how Chelsea could line-up against Tottenham Hotspur.

GK- Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy started the 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a cleansheet against Everton as he pulled off some great saves at Goodison Park.

The Senegalese has also not lost a Premier League game against Tottenham in his two-year stint and will look to preserve that record on Sunday.

However, with Spurs in incredible goal-scoring form, Mendy is certain to be called into action constantly at the weekend. Tottenham have scored the most number of goals in the Premier League in 2022 (51).

CB- Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has been the most calming presence in the Chelsea squad in an otherwise chaotic six months at Stamford Bridge.

Despite the club's change of ownership and a dithering frontline, Silva has ensured that the Blues maintain a good defense. The Brazilian marshaled the backline to a cleansheet against Everton last weekend but faces an imposing challenge on Sunday.

The centre-back will be entrusted with the duty of keeping Tottenham talisman Harry Kane quiet, with the Englishman yet to get off the mark this season.

CB- Kalidou Koulibaly

Adding to the experience in the backline, Kalidou Koulibaly was brought to Stamford Bridge from Napoli this summer. He will look to help the Blues maintain their defensive solidity this season following Antonio Rudiger's departure this summer.

The African star produced a commanding debut against Everton but was rarely tested due to the Toffees' lack of an uninspiring frontline. However, Spurs, who have a dynamic front three, shall be eager to test Koulibaly's mettle.

Regardless, the Senegalese has played at the top of European football for a long time. He will accept the challenge of stopping Spurs from scoring on Sunday evening.

CB- Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea captain and leader Cesar Azpilicueta recently penned a new two-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard followed it up with a stealthy performance against Everton and looked like a man who still has a lot of running in him. A versatile option in the backline, it would not surprise many if Tuchel opts to play Azpilicueta as a right centre-back on Sunday.

An incredible player to have in a derby, he will be keen on captaining the side to yet another victory against their age-old rivals on Sunday.

RWB- Reece James

A phenomenal defender at his peak, Reece James is one of the best wing-backs in football at the moment.

The Chelsea ace has had two good seasons of first-team football under his belt and is looking formidable in the third. James produced a reassuring performance in the narrow win against Everton but will look to spread his wings more in the London derby against Tottenham.

With Ryan Sessengon a real force on the left flank for Spurs, James will be entrusted to keep his fellow countryman in check at the weekend.

LWB- Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell, who started his first competitive game in eight months against Everton last weekend, is starting to gain full fitness again.

Although new signing Marc Cucurella looked impressive in his substitute cameo against the Toffees, Chilwell remains a more reliable option on the left.

The Englishman has a good balance of knowing when to attack and subsequently defend. These are key qualities for a full-back in a game of high magnitude.

With Emerson Royal a bombarding figure on the right for Spurs, Chilwell will need to come out on top on Sunday against the Brazilian full-back.

CM- N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante is arguably Chelsea's best player at his peak and Tuchel will want his French superstar to produce a man-of-the-match performance on Sunday.

The central midfielder is incredible in transition and even better in breaking up play and recycling possession. However, with Tottenham's midfield capable of doing the same and more, Kante shall need to give his all if Chelsea are to win the derby.

CM- Jorginho

Jorginho was the difference-maker for the Blues in their 1-0 victory against Everton as the Italian calmly scored a penalty against Jordan Pickford.

The central midfielder signifies the calm presence needed in the center of the pitch as he helps retain and recycle possession brilliantly. Although his lack of speed is a cause for worry against a swift and pacy Tottenham frontline, Tuchel shall have a trick up his sleeve to to paper over that.

With Mateo Kovacic out injured for the clash, Jorginho, alongside Kante, will look to avoid Spurs running all over them on Sunday.

RW- Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz is under some concerning pressure at Stamford Bridge as the German forward is yet to find his feet at the club.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man has often blown hot & cold for the English side. However, he does have a knack for putting up instrumental performances in big games.

The Blues' biggest game so far this season is on Sunday against Tottenham and they will need to score goals if they are to defeat the current table toppers.

Havertz has the technique and quality, not to mention aerial prowess, to score against the best teams in the world. Tuchel will demand a lot from his fellow countryman as he looks to figure out a consistent front three for the club.

LW- Mason Mount

Mason Mount may not have been a major threat against Everton but has won the Chelsea's Player of the Year award two seasons in a row.

His desire to work hard on and off the ball and get into good positions in the final third will come in handy against Tottenham. The north London club do not necessarily boast the best defense in the league and are fairly easy to break through with a little bit of quality.

Mount's creativity and goal-scoring abilities shall have to come into action if the Blues aim to find the back of the net against Spurs on Sunday.

ST- Raheem Sterling

A fine acquistion from Manchester City this summer, Raheem Sterling looked the most threatening attacker for the Blues against Everton last Saturday.

The winger is a well-rounded player and could hurt Tottenham in a number of ways at the weekend.

The England international often drops deep to drag defenders out of position. Meanwhile, his darting runs full of speed and purpose are just as useful to penetrate any backline.

Moreover, Sterling has managed 12 goal involvements against Tottenham in 21 games so far. However, he has failed to score in each of his last five appearances against them.

He will be looking to get past that on Sunday and could become an instant fan-favorite if his first goal comes against the club's bitter rivals.

