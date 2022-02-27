How Liverpool could line-up against Chelsea in Carabao Cup final

Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on the 27th of Februrary, with the Reds looking to win the ninth league cup in the club's history. This shall also be their first domestic final since losing to Manchester City in 2016. So there will be a lot of eyes on how Jurgen Klopp approaches the game.

Liverpool have some injury issues going into the Carabao Cup final

The Anfield outfit have done really well in the Carabao Cup this season but a couple of their main stars may have to miss out due to injury. Roberto Firmino is a confirmed absentee due to the muscle issue he suffered against Inter Milan in the Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Diogo Jota is racing against time to be available for the final, following a knock on his ankle against Nerazzuri. Barring the duo, everybody is expected to make the squad. However, Klopp shall have to make some firm decisions for his starting line-up if Liverpool are to win the competition.

On that note, let's take a look at how Liverpool could line-up against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Goalkeeper - Caoimhin Kelleher

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Caoimhin Kelleher has been excellent for Liverpool in the cup competitions this season. The shot-stopper has started for the Reds in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup and has shown few weaknesses in his game.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Kelleher: "I’m really excited. It’s what everyone dreams of when you are a young kid growing up: going to Wembley to play in a cup final. It doesn’t come much bigger than that so I’m very excited, the whole team is excited and it will be a great occasion." [LFC] Kelleher: "I’m really excited. It’s what everyone dreams of when you are a young kid growing up: going to Wembley to play in a cup final. It doesn’t come much bigger than that so I’m very excited, the whole team is excited and it will be a great occasion." [LFC] https://t.co/dTsF3VFfM4

Kelleher is of good height, terrific build and is a budding goalkeeper learning his trade under Alisson this season. He was the main man for the Merseyside club in the League Cup quarter-final against Leicester City as he performed brilliantly in the penalty shoot-out. The Irishman was just as resolute against Arsenal in the semi-final.

So it is no surprise that Klopp has already confirmed that the 23-year-old will be starting the game. The youngster will be hoping to do a better job than his last meeting with Chelsea when he conceded two goals, albeit he was not at fault for either.

Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

FC Internazionale v Liverpool FC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Trent Alexander-Arnold has continued to perform at the very top level for Liverpool this season. Although the right-back is defensively guilty at times, his attacking output has been sublime.

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz 🗣 | Trent Alexander-Arnold on the EFL Cup final this weekend:



"I'm excited! This is my first proper final at Wembley. I can't wait." 🗣 | Trent Alexander-Arnold on the EFL Cup final this weekend: "I'm excited! This is my first proper final at Wembley. I can't wait." https://t.co/NKFvhCGc40

The Englishman is a wonderful crosser of the ball and is the chief creator of the Klopp-led side. He already has 16 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season, which is quite a feat for any full-back. Moreover, Alexander-Arnold has always shown up in big games for his club and Sunday is unlikely to be any different.

He will look to influence the game against Chelsea through his set-pieces and dynamic play.

Centre-back - Virgil van Dijk

West Ham United v Liverpool - Premier League

Virgil van Dijk is the leader at the back for the Reds and has often been the club's savior this season. The Dutchman is one of the first names on the team sheet and will be looking forward to the Carabao Cup final.

Few can get past the 30-year-old star, and Klopp will be counting on this ability of the centre-back to deny Chelsea from scoring at the weekend. Moreover, Van Dijk's range of passing and ability to play 40-yard passes helps the Anfield club turn defense into attack in the blink of an eye.

Van Dijk is likely to be the hero for his club on Sunday if they do wish to lift the Carabao Cup by the end of the game.

Centre-back - Joel Matip

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

Joel Matip may not be the fastest defender in England but has the technical nous to be one of the best in the business. The centre-back has cemented a starting spot in the side this season through his consistent performances.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Is Joel Matip the best free signing in Premier League history? ✍️ Is Joel Matip the best free signing in Premier League history? ✍️ https://t.co/kZ9klTOe9b

Although Ibrahima Konate has been used by Klopp in cup competitions, Matip might be the first-choice on Sunday due to his experience in the big games. The Cameroonian star is comfortable in possession and is capable of outmuscling the best attackers in the business.

It is also important to understand that the centre-back was impressive against Chelsea in the early-season draw between the two clubs.

The Carabao Cup is a trophy Klopp is yet to lift and is hence likely to use the most experienced bunch of players against Chelsea on Sunday.

Left-back - Andrew Robertson

Burnley v Liverpool - Premier League

Andrew Robertson has come into some good form in recent weeks and would be poised to start in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend.

Like Alexander-Arnold, the Scot is also a threat on the wings and can overlap or even hold his run to find the perfect cross in the box. But what sets the 27-year-old apart is his defensive diligience and ability to cope with the trickiest wingers in the game.

His energy and dynamism is a massive help in the big games, something he will be looking to bring to the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith