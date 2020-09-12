How Liverpool could lineup in the 2020-21 season

In the past two seasons, Liverpool have been one of the most dominant teams in world football. Under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have scaled new heights and are the reigning Premier League champions, having also won the UEFA Champions League at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The charismatic German has awakened a sleeping giant since taking over the reins at the club from Brendan Rodgers in 2015 and is overseeing the most successful era in the club's recent history. Since the former Borussia Dortmund manager arrived in Merseyside, the Reds have put together a star-studded squad and won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the Club World Cup.

With the 2020-21 Premier League season around the corner, Liverpool are gearing up for a title defence. With the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal adding key players to their squad, Klopp and co have their work cut out for them.

Liverpool take the cautious approach in the transfer market

Thiago Alcantara is a top target for Liverpool this summer

In what was expected to be a crucial summer for Liverpool, Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas has been the only arrival in the ongoing transfer window so far. The Reds were reportedly interested in Timo Werner and Kai Havertz but were priced out of moves for the pair, who eventually joined top-four rivals Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool 'cannot behave like Chelsea' in the transfer window and says he is focused on improving the players in his squad rather than bringing new ones in.



However, Klopp has called for patience and indicated that he could well add to his squad in the coming weeks, with Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara a top target for the club as things stand. Watford's Ismaila Sarr has also been linked with a return to the Premier League, while Ozan Kabak and Ben White have been touted as defensive reinforcements to replace Dejan Lovren.

An impasse in contract negotiations with Gini Wijnaldum could mean Liverpool step up their pursuit for Thiago in the coming weeks, as the Dutch midfielder continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona.

As the relentless Reds look to defend their Premier League crown, here's how they could lineup in the 2020-21 season.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker has been outstanding since his move to Liverpool

Alisson Becker has been one of Liverpool's most consistent performers since his big-money from Roma in the summer of 2018. Signed for a world-record fee at the time, the Brazilian goalkeeper has vindicated the club's trust in him with a series of outstanding displays between the sticks.

Hailed as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, the 26-year-old is an intimidating presence at the back and is blessed with impeccable positional sense. Alisson is also a fantastic shot-stopper and has been lauded for his distribution.

Having won the Premier League Golden Glove and the Champions League in his first season at the club, Alisson topped it off by playing a pivotal role in Liverpool's road to the Premier League title in 2019-20. The former Roma man is one of the first names on the team sheet and is sure to start for the club as long as he is fit.

