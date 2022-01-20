How Newcastle United could line up if they sign all their January transfer targets 

Newcastle United fans were greeted with good news about the completion of their long-standing takeover in October last year. The Saudi Arabian-backed takeover was completed by the Public Investment Fund and the Magpies dreamed collectively of better days.

Back then, Steve Bruce was the coach of Newcastle United and was highly under pressure with his team failing to win a game in eight straight matches. They were sitting 19th in the Premier League table and clearly the 61-year old was not the man to take them forward.

Fast forward to a little more than three months, the Toons are rooted to the relegation zone in the same 19th position. New boss Eddie Howe has brought some different ideas to the mix but the poor personnel at his hands have failed to execute those plans properly.

Newcastle United are preparing to bring reinforcements to St James' Park

With the current squad, it's not hard to see why supporters do not feel confident enough and why an overhaul is the 'need of the hour'. Financially, the takeover has probably made them the club to be at in Europe, but the game is not only about cash.

Eddie Howe has been realistic in his approach. The signings of Keiran Trippier and Chris Wood prove that the 'creme de la creme' of Europe will not easily come to Tyneside in order to save this project.

Usually, when we talk about a club signing all their targets in a transfer window, it is thought of as too good to be true. For the Magpies, they will have to make this true and lure almost all of their January targets to stay in the Premier League.

Here is how Newcastle United could line up (and are desperate to line-up) in a 4-3-3 formation if they sign all their January targets.

GK: Martin Dubravka

If there is one position that the Toons have not been linked with as aggressively as other positions, then it has to be the goalkeeper's. This is not to say that they have a world class keeper in their ranks but Martin Dubravka has been decent overall.

The 33-year old is in his fifth season at Newcastle United and the squad is better off with him guarding the post. Carl Darlow has been deputized in the Slovakian's absence but fans are worried about his inconsistency and poor decision making.

Dubravka has been error-prone to some extent himself, but has put in inspiring performances throughout his tenure that have helped them with crucial points. He started the season on the treatment table but returned to the side in late November.

The goalkeeper will not be affected by the January window and will continue to keep his position.

LB: Matt Ritchie

In recent months, Matt Ritchie has somewhat divided opinion but he has not been as wasteful as some other players on the team. The 32-year old is vastly experienced and has often delivered assuring performances at left-back. Ritchie rarely misses an opportunity to get involved higher up the pitch.

There are no immediate offers that have linked him away from the club nor are Newcastle United looking for a left-back right now. Hence, he should continue his run in the side. The Scottish player has made 16 appearances in the Premier League this season and recorded two assists.

Ritchie is a passionate figure and his impressive work rate has endeared him to Newcastle United fans. His versatile nature has come in handy for the club on multiple occasions. The left-back has made 29 key passes for the Magpies and places him with some of the best playmakers in the Premier League.

CB: Attila Szalai

It was reported that the club were desperate to add Lille defender Sven Botman to their ranks but he has much bigger clubs circling for his signature. Now, after those ambitions couldn't be realized, Newcastle have turned their attention to a much more affordable and realistic target, Attila Szalai.

The Hungarian, who plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce, is currently valued at €15 million and will be a decent option for Newcastle. Since joining the Turkish giants in January 2021, the defender has only missed five games and emerged as a reliable figure.

The metric's should give an idea of his playing style. Can play in a 3/4 man defence as well as LB so the flexibility will suit Moyes Name: Attila SzalaiNationality:Age: 23Club: FenerbahçePosition: CB/LBHeight: 6"4Foot: LeftMatches: 19Goals & Assists: 0 2

West Ham and AC Milan will compete with the Magpies for his signature. The defender played every minute of the Euro 2020 campaign for his country and is a versatile option who can effectively play as a left-back too.

Eddie Howe has been left demanding more from his current centre-backs who have failed to help the side keep the lead. The towering Hungarian will prove to be a success with his physical attributes.

CB: Diego Carlos

The new centre-back pairing will be completed by Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, who has experience of playing in both the Europa League and Champions League. According to many reports, including The Guardian, Carlos is on the verge of being confirmed as a Newcastle United player.

The defender himself submitted a formal proposal at his current club to allow him to leave. The 28-year old is a solid defender who loves to go shoulder-to-shoulder with strikers and is effective aerially as well. Howe's side have conceded 43 goals all season long in the Premier League and he knows the Brazilian defender will help fix his leaky rearguard.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #NUFC



Diego Carlos has agreed personal terms with Newcastle on potential five year deal. No doubt on player side. Sevilla are keeping the same position as for Koundé deal with Chelsea last summer: 'important' bid or no agreement. €35m, not enough. Talks ongoing.

Sevilla are set to make as much as €35 million and that would be decent business for both clubs.

RB: Kieran Trippier

Over the past two seasons, the return of Kieran Trippier to the Premier League was often talked about. Manchester United were being considered his ideal suitors and linked regularly with him. Newcastle United ended that saga this January when they made the English international their first signing of the new era.

If you were to ask the right-back how he is feeling about the move, he wouldn't have the best things to say. Trippier made his debut in an ignominous defeat at the hands of Cambridge United in the FA Cup. His Premier League debut was also quite demoralizing after the Magpies gave away the lead to Watford in 87th minute.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



Kieran Trippier trying to escape Newcastle and go back to Madrid...

The club need to grind out victories and show a tough fight in these difficult times and giving away draws will not help their cause. The improved rearguard will be Eddie Howe's hope at surviving the drop.

