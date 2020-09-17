How Real Madrid could line up in the 2020-21 season

After winning the La Liga following a gap of three years last season, Real Madrid are set to kick off their 2020-21 campaign next week after a rather short break. After their only friendly of the 2020 pre-season finished in a massive 6-0 win against fellow La Liga side Getafe, they'll head into the first game of the season brimming with confidence.

Karim Benzema scored 4-goals in the friendly against Getafe, captain Sergio Ramos and youth player Sergio Arribas were also on the scoresheet. [@Marca] https://t.co/37kIpAlw40 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) September 15, 2020

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has already announced that there won't be any new signings during this transfer window, so it seems manager Zinedine Zidane will have to make do with the players on whom he spent over €300 million last summer.

Well, Zidane managed to lift the league title virtually without last season's marquee signing Eden Hazard and thus he should not find the absence of any new reinforcements this term concerning.

Some players are assured of a first-team place thanks to their heroics last season, but Zidane might want to experiment with others, especially in the midfield. One of the biggest tasks ahead of him is to find out which of his players can complement Karim Benzema in the attack.

Real Madrid have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League two seasons in a row in the last 16, and reclaiming their continental throne has to be one of the biggest goals for Zidane this season.

We know Real Madrid have got depth in their squad but does Zidane's team have the quality to mount a two-pronged challenge for the La Liga and Champions League titles? It will all come down to how the squad performs collectively this season and here we take a look at how Los Blancos could line up in the 2020-21 season.

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois won the Zamora Trophy at the end of 2019-20 La Liga season.

It is quite clear that Belgian shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois is the first-choice goalkeeper for Zidane who really trusts the former Atletico Madrid player.

Thibaut Courtois is the first Real Madrid goalkeeper to keep 18 clean sheets in a La Liga season since 1988 🔒 pic.twitter.com/0n80yEQRlr — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 10, 2020

The 28-year-old kept 18 clean sheets in the La Liga last season, the most by any goalkeeper across Europe's top five leagues.

That stat is even more impressive when we take into consideration that the 2018-19 campaign was statistically the worst season of his career. He conceded 48 goals in 35 games in 2018-19 and kept just eight La Liga clean sheets in the season before last.

The fact that he doesn't have a lot of competition for his spot also makes him a guaranteed starter for Real Madrid. Andriy Lunin and Diego Altube have not played a single game for the first team and it is difficult to imagine either of the duo receiving a call-up from Zidane unless Courtois is out injured.

