How Real Madrid could line up against Manchester City in the Champions League

Real Madrid will go up against the mighty Manchester City in the first leg of their much-anticipated UEFA Champions League semifinal tie tonight (April 26). The Spanish side are all but certain to lift the La Liga title next month but will also be looking to get their hands on their 14th Champions League trophy.

Los Blancos shocked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively. They got through in both ties despite struggling at times thanks to some individual brilliance from Karim Benzema.

But to defeat arguably the strongest team in Europe at the moment, Carlo Ancelotti will need his entire team to put in extraordinary shifts in both legs.

On that note, let's take a look at how Real Madrid will line-up against Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal clash.

GK - Thibaut Courtois

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Thibaut Courtois was one of the main players for Real Madrid in their quarter-final victory against Chelsea. The Belgian goalkeeper has been in top form this season and has been key to their impending La Liga success as well.

Courtois has played in all 10 UCL games for the club this season and has kept four clean sheets in the process, while conceding nine goals. He will be a sure-shot starter on Tuesday night against the brilliant Manchester City frontline.

LB - Marcelo

Marcelo in action for Real Madrid

Ferland Mendy, who has been a key player for the Spanish side this season, is doubtful for the mid-week tie against Manchester City. Consequently, Marcelo is likely to come in and his experience will be key against one of the best teams in the world.

The Brazilian has played 16 games this season in all competitions, with only three of those appearances coming in the Champions League. He will be up against an extremely talented City side and will need to use every bit of his big-match experience to ensure a clean sheet for his team.

CB - Eder Militao

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Eder Militao was unavailable for Real Madrid's second leg against Chelsea in the quarter-finals. They conceded three goals in that match and their display proved the Brazilian's importance to the team. He is set to return for the first leg against Manchester City.

David Alaba is a doubt for the clash on Tuesday, which means the emphasis will be on Militao to lead Ancelotti's side from the back. His passing range and physical defending will be vital against City's creative frontline and midfield.

CB - Nacho Fernandez

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Nacho Fernandez has deputized quite brilliantly all season for the soon-to-be-crowned La Liga champions. His tireless performances, coupled with the ability to play in multiple positions, have made him a key member of the side.

With Alaba doubtful to face Manchester City, Nacho is likely to start and will have a massive job on his hands to ensure that City do not trouble Courtois frequently.

RB - Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Dani Carvajal is set to be a crucial part of the team that goes up against Manchester City in the mid-week clash. The right-back has been providing relentless support to the backline and frontline for much of the season, though he has been exposed every now and then.

A brilliant runner and smart operator on the ball, Carvajal will have to keep a keen eye on City's swift frontline. The Spanish full-back will also eager to provide for his team going forward by catching the English side out on the counter-attack.

CM - Toni Kroos

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Toni Kroos has produced a mixed bag of performances in recent weeks. He was marvelous in the first leg against Chelsea in the quarter-finals but was lackluster in the second leg of the tie.

There will be no room for a performance similar to the latter on Tuesday when he faces one of the best midfields in the world. The German ace will need to dictate play and make use of possession when his side win the ball in dangerous areas.

Casemiro is a doubt for the game and Kroos will likely be required to provide ample protection for his backline as well.

CM - Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid v FC Sheriff: Group D - UEFA Champions League

At 19 years of age, Eduardo Camavinga is one of the most talented prospects around and has played 39 games across all competitions this season. The French midfielder has put in quite the shift at times and his energy in the center of the pitch has been invaluable at times.

The former Rennes star is no slouch and knows his way around the pitch. Facing Manchester City is likely to be his toughest challenge till now in a Real Madrid shirt but he will be up for it. Camavinga will be crucial if his side are to boss the midfield battle against Pep Guardiola's incredible midfield options.

CM - Fede Valverde

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Fede Valverde is arguably the most selfless player at Real Madrid, which has been quite visible from his performances over the past few weeks. His workrate in both legs of the Champions League quarter-finals was simply incredible and will be the order of the day against Manchester City as well.

The Uruguayan star can produce quality moments in possession and is also incredible defensively. The latter aspect will be key for Ancelotti's side on the night due to Casemiro's potential absence and Manchester City's ability to hold possession for long periods.

CM - Luka Modric

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Luka Modric has been the architect behind Real Madrid's success in the Champions League knockout fixtures this season. The midfielder was phenomenal in the second leg against PSG and was just as brilliant over the two legs against Chelsea.

His assist for Rodrygo in the second leg against the Blues was a game-changer in the tie and eventually helped Los Blancos seal the win. Modric also got an assist for Benzema in their second-leg win against PSG.

The Croatian ace will be relied on heavily by the frontline and his creativity on the ball, coupled with his knack of making interceptions in key areas, will be vital. Modric will need to tap into all of his experience if his side are to beat Manchester City on Tuesday.

ST - Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Vinicius Jr. was one of the most inexperienced members of Real Madrid's team last season as they crashed out in the semi-finals of the competition. But he has been the driving force for the club this term, as evident by his performances in both La Liga and the Champions League.

Manchester City have been defensively resolute this season but Vinicius can cause them a lot of trouble down the wings with his pace. The Brazilian's link-up play with Benzema and threatening runs behind the opponent's last defender will pose plenty of danger for Guardiola's side.

Vinicius has 17 goals and 18 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions this term and will hope to add to that tally against City.

ST - Karim Benzema

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema is perhaps the best striker in the world right now. His hat-trick against PSG in the second leg of the Round of 16 and against Chelsea in the first leg of the quarter-finals are why his side have made it this far in the competition. The Frenchman also scored the tie-winner against the Blues in the last eight.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Karim Benzema's last 10 Real Madrid apps:



Alaves

Rayo Vallecano

Real Sociedad

PSG

Mallorca

Celta Vigo

Chelsea

Getafe

Chelsea

Sevilla



Absolutely smashing it in La Liga and the Karim Benzema's last 10 Real Madrid apps:AlavesRayo VallecanoReal SociedadPSGMallorcaCelta VigoChelseaGetafeChelseaSevillaAbsolutely smashing it in La Liga and the #UCL ⚪️ Karim Benzema's last 10 Real Madrid apps:🆚 Alaves ⚽️🅰️🅰️⭐️🆚 Rayo Vallecano ⚽️🆚 Real Sociedad ⚽️🅰️⭐️🆚 PSG ⚽️⚽️⚽️⭐️🆚 Mallorca ⚽️⚽️🅰️⭐️🆚 Celta Vigo ⚽️⚽️🆚 Chelsea ⚽️⚽️⚽️⭐️🆚 Getafe🆚 Chelsea ⚽️🆚 Sevilla ⚽️🔥 Absolutely smashing it in La Liga and the #UCL https://t.co/GPHfS8QMb8

Benzema has banged in 39 goals and provided 13 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions this season. 12 of those goals have come in the Champions League and he will be keen to add to that tally against Manchester City.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra