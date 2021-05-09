How Real Madrid could lineup vs Sevilla | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid will draw level on points with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid if they win against Sevilla tonight. Barcelona hosted Atletico Madrid in what could have been a La Liga title decider last night but both sides played out an entertaining goalless draw.

Real Madrid were the main beneficiaries as they remain within touching distance of Atletico Madrid. Their Sunday opponents Sevilla are also in with an outside chance. As things stand, Real Madrid have 74 points, three fewer than Atletico Madrid while Sevilla have 70 points.

There are three rounds of games remaining after this weekend and Real Madrid will need to treat each and every game like a cup final from here on in. They cannot afford to slip up tonight but they will have their work cut out for them against a talented Sevilla side.

They simply do not have time to dwell on their elimination from the UEFA Champions League as they square off against the Andalusians. Without further ado, let's take a look at how Real Madrid could line up against Sevilla tonight.

Real Madrid goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois will continue to keep his place between the sticks for Los Blancos. The Belgian international saved Real Madrid's blushes against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge by turning in a great performance.

Courtois has been one of Real Madrid's most consistent players over the course of the season and they will need him to be at his best over the next four games. He has kept six cleansheets in the last ten matches and is one of the first names on Zinedine Zidane's team sheet.

Courtois single-handedly keeping Real Madrid in this game 🧱🧤 pic.twitter.com/JknYny65Ci — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 5, 2021

Real Madrid defenders

Eder Miltao

After their outing against Chelsea, Zinedine Zidane will be keen to revert to a back four. Real Madrid have been dealt a huge injury blow and have announced that Sergio Ramos, who had just returned to the team for the second leg against Chelsea, has "tendonitis in the semi-membranosus muscle in his left hamstring".

It's being suggested that Ramos may have played his last game for Real Madrid. In his absence, Eder Militao will be partnered with Nacho. Militao has been a formidable presence at the back and has proved his mettle in recent weeks.

Eder Militao has been named Real Madrid Player of the Month for April 🎖️

Well deserved 🌹#footballchallenge #RealMadrid #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/5BuQ2gQ1Oq — Dailysport (@dailysport24) May 5, 2021

Alvaro Odriozola will start at right-back while Ferland Mendy is expected to be given the nod ahead of Marcelo. Mendy will be hoping to improve on his performance against Chelsea, which was rather underwhelming.

1 / 2 NEXT