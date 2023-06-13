"I would be very happy if he comes" - Real Madrid player addresses PSG star Kylian Mbappe's links to La Liga giants

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has talked up the prospect of being joined by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe's future with the Parisians is uncertain as he has told the club he will not be extending his contract. The French forward's current deal expires in 2024 and he is not intending on triggering the option of a further year.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that PSG's stance is that Mbappe either signs an extension or is sold this summer. This has led to the Frenchman being linked with Real Madrid, a club that the 24-year-old snubbed just last year.

Kylian Mbappe's French compatriot Camavinga was asked about the situation while on international duty with Les Bleus. He responded (via Madrid Xtra):

“You have seen that he has already spoken. I have nothing to say. I would be very happy if he comes to Real Madrid.”

The PSG frontman has been one of Europe's in-form attackers this past season. He scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 games across competitions, helping the Parisians win a second successive Ligue 1 title.

Mbappe penned a new two-year deal at the Parc des Princes in May 2022, rejecting interest from Madrid in the process. However, links to Los Blancos have not subsided and reports even claim that he has apologized to the club's president Florentino Perez.

However, the Frenchman has denied reports stating that he wants to move to the Bernabeu this summer. He responded to a tweet from Le Parisien:

"LIES…At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy."

Mbappe has been with PSG since 2018 when he joined the Ligue 1 giants from AS Monaco for €180 million. He is yet to play his club football outside of the French league.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe is set to speak to the media amid speculation regarding a move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe will likely be questioned over his future.

Kylian Mbappe has played down reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid online. The French forward will be given the opportunity to clarify his situation in person when he speaks at a press conference on Thursday (June 15).

The young attacker is obliged to do so as he is France's captain, per Madrid Xtra. Didier Deschamps' side are participating in Euro 2024 qualifiers this week. Les Bleus will first face Gibraltar on Friday before clashing with Greece three days later.

It will be intriguing to see what Mbappe has to say about his future. He has already stated that he is not extending his contract with PSG which seems to be leading to a potential departure this summer.

