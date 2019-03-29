Inter Milan: 7 Possible signings this summer

Toni Kroos has been linked with many clubs, will he end up at Inter Milan?

Currently at third in Serie A, Inter Milan have made tremendous progress over the past decade, eclipsing their rivals AC Milan, who, for so long, had overshadowed them before their recent string of misfortunes.

Throughout the noughties, AC Milan dominated Serie A alongside Juventus, whilst Inter Milan were just a top ten side. It was the same for Manchester City, who were nothing in comparison to the Manchester United side Sir Alex Ferguson led. But in the past five-or-so years, there has been a complete reversal and we've seen Inter Milan come out on top, in the same way, that Man City have in England.

Inter Milan now have very deep pockets, so they can really compete for just about any player in Europe right now and have a good chance of capturing them. But, if they want to actually win the league, they need to bolster their squad significantly in the summer. Here are seven possible signings they could make.

#7 Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

Florian Thauvin is a 26-year-old right winger who currently plays for Marseille in Ligue 1. He has also represented France eight times since making his debut back in June 2017. Last summer, he was part of France's World Cup winning side in Russia.

Thauvin first rose to prominence following his £10m move to Marseille from LOSC Lille in 2013. He spent two successful seasons with the club, before being signed by Newcastle for around £17m. However, his time in the Premier League was largely met with failure and he was sidelined as a result.

Six months into his first season with Newcastle, he was sent back to Marseille on loan and would spend the following season there, before eventually joining them permanently in the summer of 2017.

Thauvin has turned his career around at Marseille and is a permanent fixture in their first team, scoring goals for sheer fun, it seems. He's scored 13 goals and registered 8 assists from a total of 26 matches so far in this campaign.

Thauvin would be a welcomed addition in the Inter Milan squad, offering versatility and speed on the flanks, with the option to play him in an attacking midfielder role, if the manager chooses to do so. However, with a price tag of around £45m, Inter Milan may have to think twice before they splash out.

