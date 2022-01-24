Inter Milan’s consistency proving too much for Serie A rivals as Nerazzurri see off Venezia

The Serie A title race is beginning to take shape, with Inter Milan, Napoli and AC Milan currently involved in a three-horse race.

Among the three teams, though, Inter occupy the top of the league table and have opened a four-point lead over their title rivals.

It’s fair to say the Nerazzurri have handled the pressure from their rivals very well and don’t seem too overawed by the challenge.

Simone Inzaghi’s side once again managed to grind out a result on Saturday, beating Venezia 2-1 thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella and Edin Dzeko.

#FORZAINTER #InterCNY | IT'S OVER!The tiger strikes late on to win it at San Siro!!!points to keep us top of the league!19 - Henry40 - #Barella 90 - @EdDzeko 🔥 | IT'S OVER!🐅 The tiger strikes late on to win it at San Siro!!! 3⃣ points to keep us top of the league! 📈#InterVenezia 2⃣-1⃣⚽️ 19 - Henry⚽️ 40 - #Barella⚽️ 90 - @EdDzeko #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 #InterCNY 🐅 https://t.co/6XvYk2Uikl

Inter unbeaten in 14 league matches

The thing about this Inter side is that they don’t necessarily have to play well to win. The winning mentality of the team means that they can struggle and still manage to eke out the three points.

That is exactly what happened when they faced Venezia on Saturday. Although this was expected to be an easy game, their opponents gave them a tough time.

Inzaghi’s men had to come from a goal down after a Thomas Henry strike gave the visitors a 19th-minute lead. However, they fought their way back and leveled the score through Barella.

Dzeko then snatched the winner at the death to ensure Inter maintained their lead at the top of Serie A. The Nerazzurri are now unbeaten in 14 league matches, with their last loss coming against Lazio last October.

Inter Milan’s consistency keeping them top

Inter Milan are still a very strong team but not many expected them to challenge for the title this season, especially after losing manager Antonio Conte and top scorer Romelu Lukaku.

However, the team have played gallantly so far and their consistency has simply been unreal, as evidenced by their comeback win over Venezia.

"The team believed to the end, the lads did so well considering we were coming off the Bergamo game and extra time in the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa," Inzaghi said, as quoted by Tribal Football.

“We won the Supercoppa, we progressed in the Champions League and Coppa Italia, all these are important signs and now we enjoy this victory too. We'll get back together on Wednesday and start preparing for the derby."

Inter Milan have another big game coming up against rivals AC Milan but they have so far proven to be up to the task. And should they beat the Rossoneri, it would be another huge win that would further boost their chances of retaining the title.

