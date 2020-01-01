Inter Milan to battle Barcelona for Aubameyang, Chelsea consider Moussa Dembele transfer from Lyon and more: Football transfer round-up 1st January 2020

1st January 2020

Jan 01, 2020 IST SHARE

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to leave Arsenal in the summer.

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's football transfer roundup for the day! With the transfer window all set to come into effect from today, we take a look at some of the latest news and rumours making their rounds in the media.

Inter Milan interested in signing Aubameyang in the summer

Inter Milan are closely monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's situation at Arsenal, The Mirror reports. The Gabon international is already on La Liga giants Barcelona's radar and is said to be considering a move away from the Gunners amid their struggles in the Premier League this season. As per the report, Milan are ready to rival Blaugrana in the battle to sign the unsettled striker, who is all set to move away from the Emirates next summer.

Chelsea considering Lyon striker Moussa Dembele

Moussa Dembele, who has scored 25 goals since moving to Ligue 1 from Celtic for £20m 18 months ago is a January transfer target for Premier League club Chelsea, as per Sky Sports. Blues Manager Frank Lampard has been tracking Dembele for some time, especially with strikers Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi likely to part ways with the club during the upcoming transfer window.

Carlo Ancelotti wants James Rodríguez to reunite with him at Everton

James Rodríguez has struggled for game-time under Zinedine Zidane this season and the Columbian midfielder finds himself linked once again with a January move away from the Santiago Bernabéu. Carlo Ancelotti has worked with the midfielder at Bayern Munich and is a big-time admirer of the player. After failing to bring him to Napoli, he wants him at Everton, AS reports. But he may struggle to prise him away as Los Blancos have made it clear that they intend to keep the creative midfielder on their books.

Paris Saint-Germain name their price for Cavani

PSG striker Edison Cavani is one of the most high-profile players who has been heavily linked with a move away from his current employers in the upcoming transfer window.

Le Parisien reports that the Ligue 1 club has stated the amount for which they will be willing to let the Uruguayan forward, whose contract expires in the summer, leave them after six years. It is understood that the PSG will demand £8.5m fee from Atlético Madrid if they are to sign Cavani in January, though reports from last week suggest that a 3-year deal for the striker has already been agreed.

