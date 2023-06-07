Inter willing to sell Andre Onana to Chelsea if Blues include 31-year-old star in deal and extend Romelu Lukaku’s loan: Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly willing to sell Andre Onana to Chelsea if they extend Romelu Lukaku's loan and offer Kalidou Koulibaly in return.

The Blues are interested in signing the Cameroonian shot-stopper as a potential upgrade on Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. Both goalkeepers failed to cement their status as regular starters over the course of the recently-concluded season.

Onana, meanwhile, is part of an Inter Milan team that has made it to the UEFA Champions League final, where they face Manchester City on June 10. The Blues are tempted to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to Italian outlet Repubblica (h/t @Chels_HQ), Inter Milan will let the deal happen if they get Koulibaly in return. Furthermore, they want the west London giants to extend Lukaku's loan spell at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

The 31-year-old Senegal international cost Chelsea €38 million in transfer fees last summer. He has evidently struggled for form at his new club, making 23 league appearances.

Lukaku, meanwhile, joined I Nerazzurri on a season-long loan in July last year. Chelsea paid a €113 million transfer fee for him in the summer of 2021, but things didn't work out for him on his return to Stamford Bridge.

The 30-year-old himself admitted that he wanted to stay with the Italian giants for 'a long time' earlier this season. It remains to be seen what the Blues think of Inter's proposition. Onana, 27, will still have four years on his contract after the end of this month.

Pundit urges Chelsea to retain Manchester United-linked Mason Mount

Former Rangers Ally McCoist has urged Chelsea to retain Mason Mount because of the player's ability and his relationship with the fans.

The England international will enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge next month. Manchester United are believed to be taking steps to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, McCoist opined, via Chelsea-News.co:

"I don’t care if you’re Chelsea; I don’t care what team you are; it’s important to have players that have a relationship with the club. It’s not the be-all and end-all, but it’s important to have that.

Mount has been on Chelsea's books since 2005. The pundit added:

"I wouldn’t be letting Mason Mount go based on ability, first and foremost, and I certainly wouldn’t be letting him go in respect of what he means to the supporters and how he feels about the club."

Mount, 24, can play as a No. 10, in central midfield and down the flanks. The English playmaker has registered three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions this season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes