ISL 2018-19: A look at the stadiums of all the 10 teams

Chennaiyin are the reigning champions

Indian Super League (ISL) glory has always been on a rise, right from its start in 2014. As each season progresses, the league has grabbed attention from various parts of the world. The standard of play, players, management and even the fans have always been on the up.

The credit of this boost needs to be awarded to the top-grade stadiums offered to the clubs. All the 10 competing teams have found an apt home for the players and supporters. These arenas provide perfect playing conditions for the competitors and as well as a perfect environment for the supporters.

We have witnessed stadiums turn into festive-grounds, which directly lifts the enthusiasm of the 22 men on the pitch. In this list, we take a look at the 10 home grounds, where the ball will be rolling in this ISL season:

#1 ATK - Salt Lake Stadium

The Salt Lake stadium is the largest Indian stadium

Capacity - 85,000 (ISL - 50,500)

Record Attendance - 32,816

Average Attendance - 12,669

Salt Lake Stadium, officially known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan is a place of memories for Indian football. The stadium situated in Kolkata is India's largest stadium in terms of the seating capacity. Opened 34 years ago in 1984, it was the world's second largest football stadium until its renovation in 2011.

Salt Lake is where all the epic moments of Indian football has taken place. The epic Kolkata derbies between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan happens here and one such derby in 1997 witnessed a record attendance of 1,31,781. It has also hosted legends of the game like Lionel Messi and Oliver Kahn. The recent U-17 World Cup Final of 2017 was also played here.

#2 Bengaluru FC - Sree Kanteerava Stadium

The home of Bengaluru FC

Capacity - 25,810

Record Attendance - 25,753

Average Attendance - 19,053

The home ground of Bengaluru FC doesn't require any history or capacity. The West Block Blues never let the club supporters feel left out. Sree Kanteerava became a usual name in the football books, with the coming of the Bengaluru club in 2013. The stadium was built in 1997, and can be used for various purposes, but is mostly engaged by the Blues.

This is the place where most of BFC's wins sleep and where the Blue devotees formed the love for their club. Sree Kanteerava has rolled the ball on various milestones of Indian football and BFC's competitions in the International level. It holds a very good average attendance for a busy city with little past on football fields.

