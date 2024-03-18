Italy star leaves national squad after being accused of racially abusing opponent this week in Serie A - Reports

Italy's star defender Francesco Acerbi has left the national team after he allegedly racially abused Napoli defender Juan Jesus, according to a Mirror report. The incident took place during the Inter Milan vs Napoli game at San Siro on Sunday (1-1).

The Italian Football Federation addressed the incident and said that Francesco Acerbi spoke with his coach and teammates, explaining his actions. Luciano Spalletti then took the decision to rule him out for the international friendly games against Venezuela and Ecuador.

"Francesco Acerbi spoke to coach, Luciano Spalletti, and his teammates about his version of the alleged racist expression reported by Juan Jesus during Inter vs Napoli game on Sunday. From the player's report, it emerged that there was no defamatory, denigrating or racist intent on his part," the statement reads, via The Mirror.

"It was agreed that Acerbi should be left out of the squad for the next two friendly games to let things settle for the national team and the player himself."

For its part, Inter Milan released a statement, saying they will meet with the player to find out what exactly happened.

Italy defender Francesco Acerbi could be sanctioned if racist allegations are confirmed

Italy defender Francesco Acerbi could deal with a sanction if the allegations are confirmed. According to France 24, he could face a 10-game sanction, meaning that he would miss the remainder of the Serie A campaign.

The report adds that if the sanction applies to international games, Acerbi could miss the Euro 2024 this summer.

Meanwhile, Juan Jesus didn't specify what happened between him and Acerbi, but said that the Italian defender had 'crossed the line'.

"He apologised because he realised that he had gone too far. What happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch," Juan Jesus told DAZN, via France 24.

The Italian Football Federation is expected to provide updates on this case during the week.

Francesco Acerbi has appeared in 32 games for Inter across all competitions this season, with two goals and two assists. With the national team of Italy, he has made 34 appearances. The Italians have advanced to the final stage of Euro 2024 and will play Spain, Croatia and Albania in the group stage.