Joel Matip is rewarded for the February performance as he delays the imminent danger looming over his head

Joel Matip has made an immense contribution for the Reds lately. The Cameroon international has been Jurgen Klopp’s number one choice to partner with the colossus Virgil van Dijk.

The two centre-backs have put up a solid defensive performance as the Reds duo continue to fight for clean sheets. Matip’s defensive abilities have always been praised but lately, it’s his work with the ball, eventually rewarded in a goal, which stole the show.

The 30-year-old is acutely aware of the competition from Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, but hardly seems bothered. Matip’s entire focus looks to be on his game, to solidify his place in the starting XI for this season.

Winning Player of the Month would be a welcome boost for the former Cameroon player, especially after the defeat against Inter as he places a claim to retain his place in the starting XI.

Joel Matip wins Premier League Player of the Month

Matip kept 3 clean sheets in February apart from claiming an assist and netting a goal

Joel Matip enjoyed a perfect February and the Premier League Player of the Month award was just the deserving reward that he needed.

The Reds qualified for the next round of the FA cup, secured a 2-0 lead in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Inter, and bagged the Carabao Cup, all while cutting their gap with Manchester City in the Premier League standings.

Matip was one of the players that stood up for the Reds to ensure a successful February campaign. The 30-year-old has had three clean sheets and conceded only one goal against Norwich in a 3-1 win. He added an assist for Diogo Jota’s goal against Leicester to his tally and netted one himself in the 6-0 victory against Leeds.

Liverpool FC



The Premier League Player of the Month for February Joel Matip

He also became the first Cameroonian to win the Player of the Month award, as well as the first central defender to win this title since his Reds’ teammate Virgil van Dijk, who won it in December 2018.

Present against the future

Matip would want to extend his stay at the Reds, ensuring a longer partnership with Virgil van Dijk

Joel Matip is painfully aware that he no longer has age on his side, nor the fitness to compete with a young Ibrahima Konate or Joe Gomez. He seems to have realized that Konate and Gomez are the future for the Reds, but the Germany-born international is doing everything to make sure that he is still the 'present' and not the 'past'.

Matip suffered a lengthy spell on the sidelines as the Reds salvaged their 2020/21 season. He nearly lost his place to the Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk partnership. But this season, the 30-year-old came back stronger and claimed his place next to the Netherlands captain again. He has paired up with van Dijk for most of their Premier League matches this season.

Squawka Football



4 games

89% pass accuracy

66% duels won

29 ball recoveries

21 duels won

13 clearances

8 tackles

8 interceptions

1 goal

1 assist



He was directly involved in more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo. Joel Matip’s February by numbers in the Premier League:4 games89% pass accuracy66% duels won29 ball recoveries21 duels won13 clearances8 tackles8 interceptions1 goal1 assistHe was directly involved in more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo. Joel Matip’s February by numbers in the Premier League: 4 games 89% pass accuracy 66% duels won 29 ball recoveries 21 duels won 13 clearances 8 tackles 8 interceptions 1 goal 1 assist He was directly involved in more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo. 😅 https://t.co/n14pbM62yw

Ibrahima Konate might be the future for the Reds, but Joel Matip is the current preferred centre-back. The Premier League Player of the Month award could just be a warning that Matip is sending to his younger competitors.

