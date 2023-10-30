Jude Bellingham proves why he’s currently La Liga’s best player with decisive Clasico performance

Jude Bellingham's fellow players were queuing with the accolades on Instagram. Harry Maguire commented “What a player”, Luka Modric said “Just wow”, while Raphael Guerrero said that he had “no words.”

They were all eulogising Bellingham for his game-changing performance against Barcelona in his first Clasico on Saturday. The Englishman was the difference between the two Spanish rivals, with his double giving Real Madrid a 2-1 away win, rendering Ilkay Gundogan’s early goal academic.

The 20-year-old has taken his game to another level since joining Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. He’s been chipping in with key goals, as he once again did against Barcelona.

Jude Bellingham decisive against Barcelona

No player has been as clutch as Jude Bellingham has been for Real Madrid this season. Not even at Dortmund, he played at such a consistent level.

He has settled in seamlessly at the Bernabeu and is fast becoming the club’s poster boy. Against Barcelona, Bellingham didn’t enjoy his best game but was still decisive.

He was often shackled by Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Gundogan and had very little space to operate in the middle of the park, especially in the first half. He also struggled to get into goal-scoring positions due to the Blancos playing on the back foot.

Things, though, changed in the second half when Modric and Eduardo Camavinga were introduced, allowing Bellingham to move further up the pitch.

The England midfielder took advantage and restored parity with a thumping shot in the 68th minute. He then won the game for Real Madrid in injury time after sneaking in behind Barcelona’s defense.

Jude Bellingham strengthens claims as La Liga’s best

Jude Bellingham has been the best player in La Liga since the start of the season. It’s not just about the goals he’s scored but also how he has been singlehandedly dragging Real Madrid along.

Karim Benzema’s departure left a void that Joselu has not been able to fill, while Vinicius Jr and Rodyrgo have also been out of form in recent months.

The mantle of getting goals for the team has, therefore, fallen on Bellingham, who hasn’t disappointed at all. The 20-year-old has 13 goals in 13 games across competitions this season, including three assists, which sets him apart from any other player in Spain at the moment.

“We're all surprised at the level he's (Bellingham) at, especially in terms of how effective he's been. He always tries to run in from deep,” Ancelotti said, as quoted by Real Madrid.com. What was surprising today was his finishing, because he hasn't scored many goals from the edge of the area and today he scored a great one. He could easily score 20 or 25 goals.”

"He looks like a veteran. His attitude is very good. The closer he is to the box, the better it is for him. He's the player who has made the biggest difference. I don't know where he will be in the Ballon d'Or. I don't really care. I didn't know there was a gala on Monday."

Jude Bellingham has already usurped Vinicius Jr as Real Madrid’s poster boy. His exploits in the Clasico against Barcelona only further strengthens his status as the league’s best player currently.