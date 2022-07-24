Jules Kounde shares cryptic Instagram story about ‘dreams’ as Chelsea and Barcelona chase his signature

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has shared a cryptic Instagram story about 'achieving your dreams', as speculation over him moving to either Chelsea or Barcelona continues.

Although Chelsea have agreed a fee with Sevilla to sign Kounde, Barcelona are reportedly looking to hijack the deal.

Evidently, it has taken time for the 23-year-old Frenchman to agree personal terms with the Blues.

Kounde has shared an intriguing post that does little to hint as to where he'll be plying his trade come next season (via Fabrizio Romano):

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Kounde Jules Koundé, sharing contents on “achieving your dreams” and “dream without goals are just dreams” now on Instagram - while Barcelona and Chelsea are in a battle to sign him. Jules Koundé, sharing contents on “achieving your dreams” and “dream without goals are just dreams” now on Instagram - while Barcelona and Chelsea are in a battle to sign him. 🚨🎥 #Kounde https://t.co/RD5X4KPhSl

The former FC Girondins Bordeaux defender has impressed for Sevilla since arriving at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in 2019 for £22.5 million.

The 23-year-old made 44 appearances last season, scoring three goals, making one assist and helping Sevilla finish in the top four.

The French star has two years left on his deal with Sevilla and the west London club's offer for the 23-year-old is reportedly £55 million (per Express).

Barcelona continue to frustrate Chelsea this summer

Barca beat the Blues to Raphinha (right)

Barcelona have been a thorn in Chelsea's side throughout the summer transfer window.

Every player the Blues have been linked with seemingly finds themselves then targeted by the Blaugrana.

It happened with Leeds United winger Raphinha, who had been a target for Chelsea. Arsenal were another club heavily interested in the Brazilian.

Barcelona would eventually swoop in and hijack the Blues' deal for the 25-year-old and he soon headed to the Nou Camp as a result.

Robert Lewandowski found himself the subject of speculation regarding a move to Stamford Bridge when Barca were struggling to sort out their finances.

In the end, the prolific Polish striker opted to join the Nou Camp giants instead of Thomas Tuchel's side, arriving in a £40.5 million deal.

Barca president Joan Laporta has revealed the Blues' pursuit of the 33-year-old centre-forward, saying (via Mirror):

"We have competed with teams like PSG and Chelsea to sign Robert and he wanted to come here. thank him. That and the maximum pressure he has had to endure."

D𝚊𝟆ίə𝘓 𝕓𝟆ㄨ𝟆 🍥 @IamDannyben 🤣 Chelsea and Barcelona in this transfer window in picture Chelsea and Barcelona in this transfer window in picture 😂🤣 https://t.co/GIRxQ86R1E

Now, the La Liga and Premier League giants are currently battling for Jules Kounde, and once again it seems the player's preference will decide any deal.

