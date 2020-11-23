Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are unstoppable with or without injured stars

Fans of Liverpool have always maintained that “You’ll never walk alone” is not just a slogan. And never has that been more evident at the club than in the last five weeks.

Liverpool welcomed Leicester City on Sunday in the Premier League despite facing an injury crisis. The Reds went into the game with more than five first-team players ruled out through injury.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri were all absent, while Mohamed Salah is also battling COVID-19.

The only silver linings were the returns of Joel Matip and Fabinho. However, once the game started, it was evident that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his side are still ridiculously good.

Liverpool too good for Leicester City

The intensity with which Liverpool played, despite missing several key players, was breathtaking. Right from the beginning of the game, Liverpool pinned Leicester to their own box.

This was nothing short of a comprehensive performance, punctuated by ruthless finishing in the final third. After dominating the early exchanges, the Reds opened the scoring when Jonny Evans headed Andy Robertson’s cross into his own net.

Four minutes before half time, the left-back again served a sumptuous cross for Diogo Jota to make it 2-0. Roberto Firmino put the icing on the cake by adding a third goal in the dying minutes of the game.

With the win, Liverpool have moved to joint top of the Premier League, alongside Jose Mourinho’s high-flying Tottenham Hotspur.

Unstoppable despite injury crisis

Jurgen Klopp deserves huge credit for keeping the team competitive despite the injury crisis the club is currently facing.

Very few teams can chalk the results that Liverpool are currently recording under these circumstances. As a result, Klopp was visibly delighted with his team's performance on Sunday and said:

"We scored three goals and didn't concede one, we defended exceptionally well, controlled the game, there were a lot of good things, I can't pick one that pleased me most - maybe the performance of James Milner at right-back. He played an exceptional game, first there and then in midfield.”

"That is what we expect from ourselves, injuries were a massive shock in that moment but the boys have to offer solutions. We have centre halves, they are really young. They are not experienced, you saw the bench tonight," the Reds boss told after the game, as quoted by Goal.

Liverpool’s latest win against Leicester was a true statement in the Premier League title race and also proves that the Reds are simply unstoppable, with or without their injured stars.