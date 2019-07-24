Juventus 1-1 Inter: 3 Juventus players who impressed the most

Juventus overcame Inter on penalties in China

In their second pre-season friendly of the summer, Juventus needed penalties to overcome a rigid Inter Milan side after the score was tied 1-1 at full-time.

In a battle between two former Chelsea managers, Antonio Conte's Inter held Maurizio Sarri's Juventus for large parts of the game and they were arguably the better side over the course of the 90 minutes.

Having taken the lead through Matthijs de Ligt's early own-goal, Inter held their nerve and went on to dominate the first half as Juve's midfield had no answer to the likes of Stefano Sensi and Marcelo Brozovic, who dictated play in the centre of the park.

The Turin giants got better as the game progressed and they needed a bit of luck to level the score-line on the day. Having been awarded a free-kick just outside the box, Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetly struck shot landed up in the back of the net via an unfortunate deflection and Inter's resilience had finally been broken.

After the game ended all square at full-time, Gianluigi Buffon's penalty heroics sealed the game for the Bianconeri as they went on to win 4-3.

On that note, let's look at 3 players who impressed the most for the Old Lady.

#1 - Federico Bernardeschi

Bernardeschi was arguably the best player on the pitch

Federico Bernardeschi continued his stellar form in pre-season with a fantastic performance against rivals Inter.

The Italian's link-up play and trickery was of the highest order as he caused the Inter back-line a handful of problems.

Starting on the right flank, he was one of the bright sparks in an otherwise lacklustre outing for Juventus and his strong pre-season showing is sure to put him in contention for a place in Maurizio Sarri's best XI.

Bernardeschi lasted the entirety of the game and although he missed his spot-kick, it didn't come back to haunt him as Juve went on to win the and it could be argued that he was one of the best players on the pitch.

