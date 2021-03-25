Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo disappointed with Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot's performances - Reports

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has reportedly been left disappointed by Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot's performances this season. The Bianconeri were left shocked after their latest defeat to Benevento in Serie A.

According to La Republica (via IlBiancoNero), Andrea Pirlo has lost patience with Rabiot and Ramsey, both of whom joined Juventus on a free transfer last summer.

Juventus have endured a poor first season under Andrea Pirlo. The Old Lady were knocked out of the Champions League in round 16 by Porto. They are currently third in Serie A, ten points behind leaders Inter Milan.

The club's hierarchy have thus already started making plans for the upcoming summer transfer window. The Juventus board are looking to revamp the squad but will have to sell some star players before making new signings.

Juventus could sell one of Ramsey and Rabiot to create space in the squad for a new midfielder

One of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot could be shown the exit door this summer. The midfielders were in and out of the squad under former boss Maurizio Sarri, but have been given ample opportunities by Pirlo this season.

Aaron Ramsey has played 26 times for Juventus this season in all competitions. But he has managed to score just two goals and provide 5 assists in those games. The Welshman has fallen behind the likes of Weston McKennie and Rodrigo Bentancur in the pecking order.

Rabiot, on the other hand, has been a regular starter for Juventus this season, and has shown glimpses of the form that he displayed during his time with PSG. The Frenchman's attitude and work ethic has, however, come under question in recent weeks.

Juventus might look to sell Ramsey this summer as the Welshman reportedly continues to be courted by a number of English clubs, including Liverpool and Arsenal. But they could hold on to Rabiot due to his age and the qualities he possesses.

Juventus have been linked with a move for a number of midfielders in recent weeks. The Bianconeri are reportedly keen to sign Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese in the summer.