Juventus closing in on a €70m deal for Matthijs de Ligt, Details of Cristiano Ronaldo's meeting with Maurizio Sarri revealed and more Juventus Transfer News: June 23, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Rumors
23 Jun 2019, 14:57 IST

Sarri is looking close to his first mega signing as a Juventus Manager
Sarri is looking close to his first mega signing as a Juventus Manager

Hello and welcome back to the Juventus Transfer News round-up for 23d June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Juventus and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Juventus emerge as front runner for Pogba's signature

Pogba is close to a reunion with his old club
Pogba is close to a reunion with his old club

After days of speculation, it now seems that Manchester United are finally warming up to the idea of selling Paul Pogba. Solskjaer had been desperate to base his rebuilding program around Paul Pogba, but after recent developments, seems to be ready to sell the Frenchman.

There are two reasons for this change of heart. First, Pogba's continued insistence of leaving Old Trafford seems to have convinced the Norwegian that it is no longer possible to hold on to the Frenchman. Pogba has his heart set on a move out of United and has declared so publicly as well.

Real Madrid and Juventus are both in the running for his signature, with Zidane desperate to add the Frenchman to his squad. However, it is understood that the player himself would prefer a move back to Juventus in Serie A, when he had developed into one of the best midfielders in the world.

The second reason for Solskjaer's change of plan is the finances involves. The Norwegian understands that Pogba's sale would generate a lot of money which would help the Red Devils in their rebuilding exercise.

While United are looking increasingly willing to negotiate with both Real Madrid and Juventus, it seems that the Serie A Champions might have the upper edge in this deal. Latest reports indicate that Real Madrid have pulled out of the race to sign Paul Pogba. This is because the Spanish Giants are worried that a deal to sign Pogba could get them into trouble with the FFP restrictions. As such, Juventus are now the clear favourites to sign the Frenchman, however, a deal will not be easy.

The main constraint is the amount of money involved. Manchester United are reportedly looking out for at least €150m, a price Juventus are unwilling to match. A player plus deal looks the most likely, given the Serie A Champions' finances, however, United want a cash only deal so that they can invest on players of their liking.

