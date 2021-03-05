Juventus News Roundup: Club monitoring Chelsea star, Bianconeri to lock horns with PSG for star striker, and more — 4th March, 2021

Juventus prepare to host an out-of-sorts Lazio side at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday as they continue to rise up in the Serie A standings. A win against the Roman club could potentially take them to within a point of second-placed AC Milan. They then follow it up with a crucial UEFA Champions League second-leg against FC Porto as they look to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

Ahead of their upcoming game, here is a look at the latest Juventus news.

Juventus legend heaps praise on Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala

Juventus' attacking pair Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala have been lauded as the future of the club by former club legend Fabrizio Ravanelli. The Spaniard has been in mighty impressive form this season and is only second to Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of the scoring for Juventus, and while Dybala has had a relatively challenging campaign, he's come up clutch for his side on a handful of occasions.

Ravanelli holds this attacking pair in high regard and believes they are the future of the Bianconeri. He explained;

"Morata and Dybala are two totally different players but both very important, with very different characteristics, but who would work together very well. They are the future for Juventus. The Argentine is fundamental for the team. Alongside Morata, he can lead Juve in the post-Ronaldo era."

60 - Álvaro Morata has found the net just 60 seconds after coming from the bench in #JuveSpezia: it is the fastest goal scored by a substitute player for Juventus in Serie A this season. Impetuous. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 2, 2021

The former UEFA Champions League winner added,

"One knows how to create numerical superiority with dribbling, whilst the other possesses speed and power. At the moment Inter have all the credentials to take their Scudetto challenge until the very end. they are out of all other competitions. When there is only one goal to concentrate on, you must bring it home. Otherwise, they will face big problems."

Juventus lock horns with PSG for Moise Kean

In. what is a rather strange piece of news for the Bianconeri faithful, Juventus could be in for a transfer scrap for their former striker Moise Kean this summer. The Italian left for Everton a year and a half ago but failed to make it at Goodison Park before being shipped off to Paris Saint-Germian. However, Kean turned his form around and has been in supreme form for the Parisiens, even scoring for them against Barcelona in the UCL.

Moise Kean has scored 10+ league goals for the first time in his professional career.



Thriving in Paris. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/wUIOgwVns9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 13, 2021

PSG are keen to keep Kean on a permanent basis after his loan spell expires, but Juventus — now impressed with his sublime form — are interested in bringing him back to Turin. Kean is technically still on loan from Everton, so it remains to be seen whether the Toffees spark a bidding war for him or decide to keep the Italian at Goodison Park.

Juventus considering two Italians for 'regista' role including Chelsea's Jorginho

With Andrea Pirlo looking to bolster his options deeper in midfield, Juventus are believed to be monitoring both Manuel Locatelli and Jorginho Frello ahead of the summer window. The Bianconeri have long admired the Chelsea man especially during Maurizio Sarri's time at the club but their interest died down upon the Italian's sacking.

25 - Manuel #Locatelli is the 55th player fielded by Roberto #Mancini since his debut as Italy's manager and the 25th to debut with the Italian National Team under the current Italy's manager. Launch. pic.twitter.com/ZU6KIHbfyC — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 7, 2020

Locatelli is believed to be their first-choice target, however, and is valued at €35-40m by the Neroverdi. They will have a fight on their hands, though, as Locatelli is being closely monitored by the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid as per multiple reports. Juventus already attempted to sign him last year but their offers were turned down by Sassuolo.

