Juventus News Roundup: Juve identify their next high-profile free agent signing, New Bianconeri signing addresses interest from the Premier League and more: 10 October 2020

It'd be safe to say that Juventus did a good job in the summer transfer window by reducing the average age of their squad by two years whilst signing some top quality players. They are now looking to settle down early in a new and exciting season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 10 October 2020.

Napoli should be thanked for Ronaldo not getting virus says Vincenzo De Luca

Napoli have come under a lot of criticism from Juventus after the Partenopei decided to not show for their match after being advised to not take part owing to the Covid scenario. Several staff members and a couple of players of Napoli had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier.

Now the president of the Campania region of Italy, Vincenzo De Luca has come to the defence of his region's biggest team and said that instead of directing their anger towards Napoli for the fixture not happening, Juventus should, in fact, thank them for not putting Cristiano Ronaldo's health at risk.

He explains on a Facebook video,

"Nobody has thanked us for preventing Cristiano Ronaldo from getting the virus. Try and imagine it. If Napoli had travelled with several positive cases in their squad like Genoa did. If Ronaldo had got the virus a week later, we would have hit the front pages even of the New York Times.

"The protocol is no good when it comes to health and the laws. Napoli didn't travel because the ASL decided that and Juventus ended up going to play with the ball boys.

Weston McKennie says he could have been a Premier League player

USA international Weston McKennie was one of Juventus' main signings in the summer transfer window. Now he has admitted that he has dreamt of playing in the English top-flight but decided to move to Juventus when he got an offer from Juventus as it was too good an offer to turn down.

McKennie impressed for FC Schalke last season and was one of their main players. As such, several clubs including a few from the Premier League had registered an interest in the youngster. However, the midfielder says that his soft spot for Pirlo went a long way towards his joining Juventus.

McKennie told ESPN,

” I always dreamed of the Premier League, but when Juventus called me it intrigued me. It was one of the reasons I came here, I was very fascinated by the idea of being coached by someone like him. Now we have been in quarantine together and, despite the delicacy of the period, it was very nice “

🗣 Weston McKennie:



“It’s honestly a big honour to play with Cristiano Ronaldo.



"I still remember the first time I met him, I was walking down the hallway and I was like, oh snap, be cool.



"But he's a really genuine guy - he calls me Texas Boy."



[ESPN] pic.twitter.com/pfOnvb8cmz — Goal (@goal) October 9, 2020

Juventus identify David Alaba as their next free-agent signing

Juventus have quite a reputation for striking the best free transfer deals. They have, time and again, dived into the free-agent market and come out with some stellar additions. However, this time around, Juventus weren't able to do that but it was expected because of the nature of the task that Pirlo was given.

According to reports, Juventus have identified David Alaba as the ideal addition to their squad and will be looking to sign him next summer when he becomes a free-agent. The Bayern Munich defender has entered the final eight months of his contract with the Bavarians and talks over a new deal haven't borne fruit.

Juventus will be keeping tab on David Alaba's situation and if he ends up running down his contract, then they will be the first party on the scene to sign him up.