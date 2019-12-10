Juventus outcast Merih Demiral coveted by Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United

Merih Demiral could be on his way out of the club

According to Dean Jones of Bleacher Report, Merih Demiral could be on his way out of Juventus in January after growing frustrated with his lack of game time. The Turkish defender joined the Old Lady in the summer after impressing at Sassuolo. At just 21 years old, Demiral was expected to become the mainstay of the Juventus defense for years to come.

However, he has spent most of his time on the bench, as Maurizio Sarri has preferred to use Matthijs de Ligt instead. Demiral now seems to have reached boiling point and wants to quit the Serie A giants in search of regular playing time.

The Turkish international does have quite a few clubs interested in his services, including Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham. Demiral has also caught the eye with his exploits with the Turkish National team this season, helping them earn qualification to Euro 2020.

With the futures of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen uncertain, Jose Mourinho is reportedly on the lookout for a central defender and Demiral has been mentioned as one of his targets, if the Belgian pair leave the club at the end of the season. Mourinho could pair the Turkish international with Davinson Sanchez to kick start a new era at Tottenham Hotspur.

Demiral might be tempted to move to the Premier League, where his Turkish teammate Caglar Soyuncu has gathered rave reviews while playing for Leicester City this season. However, Juventus will only allow him to leave for £30m.